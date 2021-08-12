Boston, MA

Boston 'Spite House' is back on the market

Tracey Folly

Infamous Boston, Massachusetts 'Skinny House' is for sale again, but it will set you back a whopping $1.2 million if you're interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btsfm_0bPck3yt00
This is the infamous 'Skinny House' or 'Spite House' in Boston, Massachusetts.By Rhododendrites - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84157375

Located at 44 Hull Street in Boston, the so-called "Spite House" has a long and interesting history, and this slender structure can be yours for $1.2 million dollars.

Have you ever heard of a spite house? If you haven't, then here's the definition:

A spite house is a building constructed or substantially modified to irritate neighbors or any party with land stakes. Because long-term occupation is not the primary purpose of these houses, they frequently sport strange and impractical structures.

The Skinny House in Boston, Massachusetts was constructed in the 1800s. When one brother became the beneficiary of the narrow strip of land where the home now sits, he constructed the slender house upon it and effectively blocked the other brother's view.

... two brothers inherited land from their deceased father. While one brother was away serving in the military, the other built a large home, leaving the soldier only a shred of property that he felt certain was too tiny to build on. When the soldier returned, he found his inheritance depleted and built the narrow house to spite his brother by blocking the sunlight and ruining his view. ~Source

The whimsical house is only ten feet wide, but it boasts four full floors of charming Victorian-era architecture and style. The new owner will also get bragging rights to the narrowest home in Boston's history.

The home is just over ten feet at its widest point, but it tapers to less than ten feet at its narrowest, and those are its exterior measurements. On the inside, its narrowest measurement is just over six feet, making it possible for many adults to touch the walls at either side. Tall folks would be unable to lie flat on the floor without bending their knees or contorting their bodies to fit.

Boston's skinniest house has five doors, four floors, and a single bathroom, which is located on the second floor. It may be short in length and width, but it spans a respectable 1,165 square feet. There's a basement, a deck, an outdoor garden, multiple bedrooms, multiple sitting areas, a kitchen, dining room, living room, and laundry room.

In short, no pun intended, Boston's famous "Spite House" has everything you need, especially if you don't mind climbing its narrow staircases to get from one room to another.

The house is accessible only by a small alley and resembles something out of the movie Up, which incidentally was based upon another real-life house surrounded by taller buildings. That house, however, was not a spite house and was built before the surrounding construction. It's also neither tall nor skinny.

"Sandwiched between two brick and mortar buildings in Boston's North End is the city's famous 'Skinny House,' a structure built on betrayal and spite," via NBC10's Boston YouTube Channel.

