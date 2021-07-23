Corpse flies or coffin flies infest Saugus in the Greater Boston area

Mysterious insects in the Boston metro area have been identified as corpse flies, and their identification isn't bringing anyone any comfort. Corpse flies, or coffin flies, get their name from the fact that they feast on the bodies of the dead.

A beautiful woman wrinkles her face in disgust. Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

We know their name, but we still need to find their source. The corpse flies that have been plaguing Saugus residents may have been identified, but they are still a mystery.

Residents on Pemberly Drive in Saugus told the WBZ I-Team they have been plagued with a fly infestation for months and the town was not helping. Saugus is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States, in the Greater Boston area.

One resident told WBZ that the flies have been found in the locals' coffee, in their food, and in their faces; and when they go to sleep, they breathe them in at night. That's why the news channel got involved, and expert, Tony Kiszewski, a public health entomologist and associate professor at Bentley University, came on board to solve the mystery of the omnipresent pests.

Kiszewski determined that the town had a case of corpse flies, also known as coffin flies, but couldn't say where they had come from or why they were targeting the unfortunate residents of Pemberly Drive.

To make matters worse, "Professor Kiszewski says people can get infected with these flies. There have been a few cases, while rare, it is a potential problem," reported WBZ.

A pretty lady wearing a yellow sweater makes a face of disgust. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

The coffin flies are also known as phorids or scuttle flies. According to Wicked Local, "[Kiszewski] cautioned that consumption of food affected by these flies can result in the intrusion of fly larvae into the tissues or organs of humans."

The insects were initially misidentified by an extermination company as fungus gnats.

So is there a decaying corpse in the area that is attractive to the flies? We won't know until experts locate the source of the infestation, but they are on the case.

An attractive woman in a red sweater makes a disgusted face. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

Many people don't realize that insects can wreak havoc to your home, property and health. When you have an insect infestation, it's important to get help as soon as possible. Sometimes you may need a professional, but there are several things you should do.

Insect infestations can be a real pain.

The most important thing to remember when trying to get rid of an infestation is patience. Running around with fly swatters will not work and will only aggravate the problem. Insect extermination takes time.

Insect infestations are one of the worst nightmares anyone could have. There is little worse than coming into your home after a day's work, to find out that there’s a massive insect infestation.

Even the cleanest of houses can become overrun with bugs. Sometimes these insects are hard to spot, which is why it’s so important to keep your home clean of clutter and food. And if you live in Saugus, report any infestations and cooperate with any experts that have been hired by the town.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.