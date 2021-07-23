Boston, MA

New England Aquarium in Boston promises fun with fish, penguins, stingrays and sea lions

New England Aquarium provides you with an opportunity to observe animals that you might never get to see in their natural habitat, like sea lions, stingrays, and penguins.

Two boys touching aquarium glass.Photo by Sean Harrington from Pexels

The New England Aquarium is located at 1 Central Wharf, Boston, Massachusetts 02110. You can see animals in this local aquarium that you might never get to see in real life. Tickets are available online, starting at $29.45 per person.

Boston's New England Aquarium is a lot of fun with the family. There is exotic aquatic wildlife for you to see and learn about. You might never get to see some of these animals in the wild, so going to a zoo is a great way to observe and learn. If you have an aquarium nearby you can also go there for some amazing aquatic wildlife viewing, especially since some fish species are found only in freshwater environments. The aquarium will always be abundant with aquatic life that may be hard to find near your home, even if you live by the coast or have ever been on a deep-sea diving excursion.

There are many magnificent creatures that you can see at the aquarium. With fish from all around the world, you can enjoy the beauty of these animals without having to travel to another country. The next time you decide to go visit your local aquarium, stop to take a look at some of these animals. You just might be amazed by what you find.

A stingray appears to make a menacing face underwater.Photo by Los Muertos Crew from Pexels

The New England Aquarium is currently open with updated mask-wearing policies. Masks are optional for vaccinated guests and staff. Fully vaccinated guests and staff may choose to continue wearing a mask, and the New England Aquarium encourages them to wear a mask if it makes them feel safer.

The New England Aquarium will provide masks for unvaccinated guests who do not have a mask with them upon request. Unvaccinated guests are asked to keep six feet away from other guests who don’t reside in the same household and to wash their hands frequently. Unvaccinated children are asked to wear masks.

Have you ever been to the aquarium and were amazed by all of the different fish in tanks? If you answered yes, then you aren’t alone. Some people are maybe less impressed than others, but it is hard not to be impressed by a school of fish swimming silently past you. It creates a sense of peace as they glide by. The ocean and beachfront allow us to observe fish in their natural habitat, but if you never have the opportunity to visit this type of location, then visiting an aquarium is the next best thing.

When you visit the aquarium, you might see some animals that you never would have seen otherwise. As a matter-of-fact, it is the goal of the aquarium to provide individuals with these opportunities. In this way, you are truly gaining something out of your trip to the aquarium.

A small penguin stands against a white background.Photo by Jean van der Meulen from Pexels

It’s true — we all love to visit the aquarium. There are lots of reasons for this. For one, aquatic life is just fascinating to watch. Fish, and marine mammals in particular, have a way of captivating us that few other living creatures are capable of. There’s something mystical about seeing nature up close – and in the convenience of our own City of Boston no less!

By the way, there are plenty of restaurants near the New England Aquarium if you want to spend a full day in Boston, and who wouldn't?

The top ten restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts near the New England Aquarium according to Tripadvisor are: Reef Bar - Front Patio of New England Aquarium, Legal Sea Foods, State Street Provisions, Chart House,Waterline, Dunkin, Starbucks, and Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream.

A sea lion strikes a pose in its natural habitat.Photo by Pascal Renet from Pexels

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

