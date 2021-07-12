Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Offers a Chance to Win Free Stay in Infamous Massachusetts Murder House

Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast has new owners, old history, and a limited-time giveaway where one lucky couple can win a free stay.

An ax splits a stump under a blue sky. Photo by Jason Abdilla on Unsplash

When Andrew and Abby Borden were brutally murdered with an ax in their Fall River, Massachusetts, home on August 4, 1892, everyone assumed it was their daughter Lizzie who had done the deed. Although Lizzie was tried for the crime and subsequently acquitted, most people still equate her name with the most notorious murder the City of Fall River has ever seen.

Today, 129 years later, you can sleep in the house where it happened.

The Borden home has been transformed into the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast. The B&B changed hands recently, and as part of its new ownership, they are giving away one free stay to a lucky couple, but the contest ends August 1, 2021, so you have to act fast.

Here are the details of the Lizzie Borden Giveaway from US Ghost Adventures:

"We are happy to announce the purchase of the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, MA! To celebrate this occasion, we are holding a giveaway for one lucky party of two.

Enter promo code “Borden” when booking a ghost tour in any of our cities for [a] chance to win two nights stay at the Lizzie Borden House plus $500 towards transportation costs! Scheduling subject to availability. Offer ends August 1st."

An ax lies on freshly fallen snow. Photo by Luke Southern on Unsplash

To make the experience more authentic, the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast serves up morning fare, for a small fee, that is based on what the ill-fated family ate on the morning of the murders. However, the B&B has made some changes to the menu to make it more appealing to twenty-first-century palates.

From the official website of the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast: "Rooms include breakfast at an additional $20 per person. Breakfast includes a mix of what the Bordens had that morning, with a more modern and palatable appetite. We excluded things like mutton and johnnycakes, which most guests dislike. We serve pancakes, eggs, salad, bacon, oatmeal, and fruit."

An ax stuck in a tree stump on a gloomy day. Photo by Hamza NOUASRIA on Unsplash

In related news, just last month, the long-time curator of the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast passed away. LeeAnn Wilbur was the manager of the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast for eighteen years. She was also a supporter of author Richard Behrens and his Lizzie Borden, Girl Detective Books and the fictional character based on the real Lizzie Borden.

Single rooms on the third floor with a shared bathroom start at $250 per night for a couple while two-room suites with a shared bathroom begin at $275. There are additional fees for extra guests.

There's a two-room suite with its own bathroom starting at $300 for a couple, which makes it the best deal in the house, in my opinion. The Andrew Borden room has a queen bed and the Abby Borden room has a full-size bed. This is the only suite with its own private bathroom. So you'll only have to share a bathroom with your suitemates if you've brought along any, and you won't have to share a bathroom with strangers from other rooms or suites.

But if you're lucky, you might share the room with a ghost.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.