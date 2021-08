The suspect was transported to a Boston, Massachusetts hospital and is expected to survive.

A sword lies on a wooden table. Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

A man is accused of approaching a police officer with a sword and was ultimately shot.

On the morning of Monday, July 12, 2021 police shot an Everett, Massachusetts man who was wielding a sword. The suspect's name has not been released, but he has been described as a 45-year-old male.

Police responded to a Buckman Street apartment in Everett when someone phoned 911 for help after midnight. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man had barricaded himself within the apartment. That man allegedly had a sword.

After more police and a SWAT team arrived at the scene, the man reportedly emerged from his apartment and brandished the sword at authorities. Police used a non-lethal "sponge round" on the suspect but shot him when the sponge round proved ineffective.

Caution tape marks a scene. Photo by Hiroshi Kimura on Unsplash

The suspect was injured in the police shooting, and he was subsequently brought to a local Boston hospital for treatment. One of the Everett police officers was brought to the hospital as well for unspecified reasons.

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries, according to a Boston.com report. The details of his injuries have not been released to the public.

Bucknam Street and Clark Street were both closed to traffic and passersby during the incident.

A police car's lights are illuminated at night. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

While the rate of police shootings in this country is clearly troubling, the police were put in a difficult situation when the unnamed suspect approached them with a sword.

It's possible that the suspect did not intend to use the sword against anyone but was simply waving it around, or trying to get someone to talk with him. But people have been killed by officers while holding swords in the past. It's also possible that the man was not in his right mind and had no intention of harming anyone. More details about the incident have yet to be released.

Police and police activity have been under serious scrutiny in the past year — but even so, it may be difficult to say that a sword is not a weapon when the man who had it in his hands was allegedly threatening the cops.

Police shootings have been dominating headlines for the past year. As we all know, they are usually divided into three categories — justified, excusable, and criminal. In most cases it is pretty clear whether a police shooting is justified or not — but what about if the victim was holding a sword?

A sword may not be a firearm, but it is obviously a weapon. Does that make this particular police shooting justified in your opinion?

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office released the following statement about the recent Everett police shooting:

"Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has confirmed the ongoing investigation into a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in Everett. Shortly after midnight last night Everett Police received a 911 call to a Buckman Street apartment building. Upon arrival police learned that a male suspect who lived in the building had barricaded himself inside. Additional officers and SWAT also responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect, identified as a 45-year-old Everett man, exited the home allegedly in possession of what was described as a sword and advanced at officers. Officers deployed less than lethal force, in the form of a sponge round, that was ineffective. An Everett Police Officer subsequently shot the suspect. First aid was administered on scene and the man was transported to a Boston hospital where he is expected to survive. One Everett Officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution. This is an open and ongoing investigation."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.