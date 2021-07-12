Boston Pride Shuts Down

Boston Pride Board of Directors makes a sad announcement about the dissolution of Boston Pride.
On July 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., the Boston Pride Board of Directors posted an official statement announcing that Boston Pride is dissolving.
That doesn't mean there will be no more Pride in Boston, Massachusetts. What it means is that we need new leaders from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston. Until that happens, there is a vacuum in the City of Boston that needs to be filled.
For years, we have volunteered our time with Boston Pride because we care about and are passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community. We strived to foster an environment of diversity and unity within our organization and the community. Over the past 50 years, Boston Pride has facilitated programs and events that have changed our society and promoted equality, but we know there is still work to be done.
Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process.
It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way. Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving. There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization.
We know many people care about Pride in Boston, and we encourage them to continue the work. By making the decision to close down, we hope new leaders will emerge from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston.
This decision was made with a heavy heart, out of love and hope for a better future.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 6