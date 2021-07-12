Boston Pride Shuts Down

Boston Pride Board of Directors makes a sad announcement about the dissolution of Boston Pride.

On July 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., the Boston Pride Board of Directors posted an official statement announcing that Boston Pride is dissolving.

That doesn't mean there will be no more Pride in Boston, Massachusetts. What it means is that we need new leaders from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston. Until that happens, there is a vacuum in the City of Boston that needs to be filled.

Back in February, Boston Pride and the City of Boston announced that the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival would not be held in June as originally planned. The events were postponed until later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that were in place at the time the decision was made, including restrictions on large crowds and public gatherings.

Likewise, last year's Pride Parade and Festival were canceled due to the pandemic.

Although Boston Pride has been dissolved, and the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival has been postponed in the City of Boston, if you're up for traveling, you can still check out upcoming events around the world at the 2021 Global Gay Pride Calendar.

Be sure to check whether your chosen event has been canceled or postponed before making travel arrangements.

My emotions are all over the place at the news of Boston Pride's shutdown, and I think many of us are feeling the same – heartbreak, disbelief, shock, but also a little hope and inspiration. After all, Boston Pride may be gone, but Gay Pride isn't.

I remember the first time I visited the City of Boston during Pride to support a close friend. The parade was in full swing, the spectators lined the sidewalks, men and women of all ages danced in the streets and watched the floats go by. It was one of those moments when you pause, take a deep breath, and just stare in awe at everything going on around you.

This is the official statement from the Boston Pride Board of Directors:

For years, we have volunteered our time with Boston Pride because we care about and are passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community. We strived to foster an environment of diversity and unity within our organization and the community. Over the past 50 years, Boston Pride has facilitated programs and events that have changed our society and promoted equality, but we know there is still work to be done.

Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process.

It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way. Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving. There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization.

We know many people care about Pride in Boston, and we encourage them to continue the work. By making the decision to close down, we hope new leaders will emerge from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston.

This decision was made with a heavy heart, out of love and hope for a better future.

