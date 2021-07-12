Brewster, MA

Massachusetts Restaurant Closes After Customers Bring Staff to Tears

Tracey Folly

Owners temporarily shut down a local restaurant due to customers making their staff cry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAhJd_0auNjEgB00
Hand holds a sign that reads 'Kindness. Pass it on.'Photo by Mei-Ling Mirow on Unsplash

Apt Cape Cod takes its customers' satisfaction very seriously, but that doesn't mean they condone poor treatment of their staff. After repeated incidents where diners acted maliciously toward their employees, the Massachusetts eatery decided to close its doors to the public temporarily.

The temporary closure affected only the breakfast service on Thursday. They reopened for dinner at 5 p.m. that same evening.

Apt Cape Cod is located at 2149 Rt 6A, Brewster, Massachusetts. Dine-in and patio seating are available. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgNGU_0auNjEgB00
A sign reads 'Patience Kindness Goodness' in black marker.Photo by Caleb Gregory on Unsplash
Have you ever heard the saying The customer is always right? Well, those days are gone. Customers are not always right and employees deserve respect. That's why you should be nice to restaurant staff at all times.
We should remember that they are only doing their job and need to be treated the way we want to be treated.
It is common for people to be a bit less courteous when they are dining out. However, it doesn't have to be this way. Every restaurant employee has a story. They have goals and dreams just as you do. They want to feel respected as much as you deserve respect. It is also one of the easiest ways to make their day. These little acts add up and are great ways to brighten anyone's day!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4mZP_0auNjEgB00
A sign reads 'Kindness Matters.'Photo by Dee @ Copper and Wild on Unsplash
Eating at a restaurant is a privilege. There is no excuse for treating waitstaff or other employees poorly. A little kindness goes a long way in the service industry or anywhere else. So please be courteous when you visit Apt Cape Code or anywhere else whether it's a local eatery or any other establishment.
We've all been there. Yet, sometimes we still forget. It almost seems like a habit that, in a crowded and busy restaurant, we sometimes neglect to be kind to restaurant staff. I once worked at a quick-service restaurant chain, and I can tell you from experience that for many of us, the job is just a temporary solution to financial needs while we pursue other dreams.
Being kind to restaurant staff is a great way to show them respect. They are only doing their job and don’t deserve to be snapped at. Everyone deserves courtesy when they are just trying to help you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bh2Qk_0auNjEgB00
A sign reads 'Be Kind Be Calm Be Safe #spread joy'Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

This is the full text of the July 8, 2021 post from Apt Cape Cod's Facebook page:

Apt Cape Cod will be closed for breakfast this morning. We will be opening for dinner at 5pm.
As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human. So Chef Regina and I have decided to take the day and give the staff time deep clean the restaurant, train, and treat my staff to a day of kindness. We will be open again for breakfast tomorrow. Please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job, or summer job to help pay for college. We have had to make adjustments due to the increase in business volume, size of kitchen, product availability and staffing availability, we are not trying to ruin anyone's vacation or day off.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 16

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0daa47250fb4b518e33490f3d479472f.blob

Writing online content since 2009.

Boston, MA
5228 followers
Loading

More from Tracey Folly

Sorry, Ma, You Can’t Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Yet

But if you want a flu shot, step right up. Yesterday, I overheard my mother calling the local pharmacy to refill her prescriptions. She was using the pharmacy’s automated system, and she had the phone on speaker.Read full story
1 comments
Saugus, MA

Corpse flies or coffin flies infest Saugus in the Greater Boston area

Mysterious insects in the Boston metro area have been identified as corpse flies, and their identification isn't bringing anyone any comfort. Corpse flies, or coffin flies, get their name from the fact that they feast on the bodies of the dead.Read full story
20 comments
Boston, MA

Can you handle Boston Burger Company's outrageous burger of the month?

Are you brave enough to try Boston Burger Company's burger of the month? July's barnyard burger brings it all to the table featuring a beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, a fried chicken cutlet, honey BBQ, and blue cheese dressing.Read full story
Boston, MA

Visit Chart House for seafood and prime rib in the City of Boston

The Gardiner Building, located on the Long Wharf in Boston, Massachusetts, is a brick Colonial-style warehouse built in 1763 and rebuilt in 1812. At one time it was used as John Hancock's counting-house. Now, it's home to Chart House, one of the must-visit restaurants in the City of Boston.Read full story
Boston, MA

New England Aquarium in Boston promises fun with fish, penguins, stingrays and sea lions

New England Aquarium provides you with an opportunity to observe animals that you might never get to see in their natural habitat, like sea lions, stingrays, and penguins. Two boys touching aquarium glass.Photo by Sean Harrington from Pexels.Read full story
Boston, MA

Did you know about the LEGO playground at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston?

There used to be a local McDonald's with several tables topped with LEGO-friendly surfaces and buckets of bricks for all the kids--and some adults--to play with. Well, this is like that on steroids.Read full story
Boston, MA

Georgia Teens Become First Black Female Duo to Win Harvard University Debate Competition

Teens Emani Stanton and Jayla Jackson have become the first black female duo to win Harvard University's prestigious debate competition. Harvard University exterior, Cambridge, Massachusetts.Photo by Czapp Árpád from Pexels.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

If You're Stressed in Boston Then Why Haven't You Tried Yoga Yet?

Boston Yoga Union has both in-person and online classes to help you go from oh no to om. A woman practices yoga at home with her dog.Photo by cottonbro from Pexels. Life is stressful, and let's face it. Living in the City of Boston doesn't help. Boston, Massachusetts is a beautiful, busy, bustling city, but the crowds and traffic just might leave you feeling a little less zen than you might like. That's where local yoga studios like Boston Yoga Union can help.Read full story
Boston, MA

Enjoy a Romantic Outdoor Photoshoot in Boston Public Garden

What a fun and adorable idea for couples whether you're looking for engagement photos or maternity photos or anything in between, a romantic photoshoot for two is exactly what you need.Read full story
Boston, MA

Codzilla Is the Most Fun You'll Have on the Boston Harbor

Imagine if a roller coaster and a speedboat had offspring, and you have some idea of why they call Codzilla a "water coaster": it's a thrill ride you won't soon forget. Boston Wharf Co Industrial Real Estate.Photo by Jayden Burdick from Pexels.Read full story
Boston, MA

Maria's Taqueria in Boston Promises Mexican Food With 'Strength, Honesty and Pride'

They also serve amazing tacos. A woman sits with a plate of tacos at a table.Photo by Chitokan from Pexels. Tacos are delicious. With as many ways and ingredients to add as you want, tacos are perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. So whether you like barbacoa, carnitas, carne asada or pollo, there is a location close to you that makes excellent tacos.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Volunteers Needed to Play With Homeless Children

Volunteering your time to work with homeless children is one of the most rewarding things you'll ever do. A sad little girl looks through a metal fence.Photo by namo deet from Pexels.Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Boston Public Health Commission has released a new blog post disclosing that mosquitoes in Boston have tested positive for the West Nile virus. A mosquito breaks the skin to suck its victim's blood.Photo by Jimmy Chan from Pexels.Read full story
Boston, MA

Actor Jon Hamm Takes a Pooch Break While Filming in Boston

Even a famous actor can't resist petting one adorable rescue yorkiepoo who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. A scenic image of the City of Boston, MassachusettsPhoto by Jimmy Hu on Unsplash.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Songbirds at Risk From Mystery Disease

The mysterious disease has not affected birds in the City of Boston yet, but the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is urging local residents to take measures to prevent its spread from other areas.Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston Police Say Man Stole Jimmy Fund Donations From Dana Farber

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for this heartless theft. No-cancer logo in red and black.Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash. The Boston Police Department is searching for a man whom they believe stole money from a purple dinosaur used to collect Jimmy Fund donations on two separate occasions, according to an NBC Boston report.Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston Marijuana Home Delivery Service Announced

A marijuana home delivery service has been launched in Boston, Massachusetts by a company called Lantern. A woman smokes marijuana from a bong in a field of sunflowers.Photo by Grav on Unsplash.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Study Finds Fecal Matter at Massachusetts Beaches Including Boston's Malibu Beach and Tenean Beach

Swim at your own risk: fecal indicator bacteria has been found at multiple beaches in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; two of those beaches are located in the City of Boston, Suffolk County.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Whitney Houston Biopic Planned in Boston, Quincy areas

And Boston Casting is looking for local extras for the film. Silhouette of a female performer against a pink background.Photo by Tony Reid on Unsplash. If you ask someone to name a singer, there's a big chance that the first name that will pop into their head is Whitney Houston.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Offers a Chance to Win Free Stay in Infamous Massachusetts Murder House

Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast has new owners, old history, and a limited-time giveaway where one lucky couple can win a free stay. An ax splits a stump under a blue sky.Photo by Jason Abdilla on Unsplash.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 16

Community Policy