Massachusetts Restaurant Closes After Customers Bring Staff to Tears
Tracey Folly
Owners temporarily shut down a local restaurant due to customers making their staff cry
Apt Cape Cod takes its customers' satisfaction very seriously, but that doesn't mean they condone poor treatment of their staff. After repeated incidents where diners acted maliciously toward their employees, the Massachusetts eatery decided to close its doors to the public temporarily.
The temporary closure affected only the breakfast service on Thursday. They reopened for dinner at 5 p.m. that same evening.
Apt Cape Cod is located at 2149 Rt 6A, Brewster, Massachusetts. Dine-in and patio seating are available. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Apt Cape Cod will be closed for breakfast this morning. We will be opening for dinner at 5pm.
As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human. So Chef Regina and I have decided to take the day and give the staff time deep clean the restaurant, train, and treat my staff to a day of kindness. We will be open again for breakfast tomorrow. Please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job, or summer job to help pay for college. We have had to make adjustments due to the increase in business volume, size of kitchen, product availability and staffing availability, we are not trying to ruin anyone's vacation or day off.
