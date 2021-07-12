Massachusetts Restaurant Closes After Customers Bring Staff to Tears

Owners temporarily shut down a local restaurant due to customers making their staff cry

Hand holds a sign that reads 'Kindness. Pass it on.' Photo by Mei-Ling Mirow on Unsplash

Apt Cape Cod takes its customers' satisfaction very seriously, but that doesn't mean they condone poor treatment of their staff. After repeated incidents where diners acted maliciously toward their employees, the Massachusetts eatery decided to close its doors to the public temporarily.

The temporary closure affected only the breakfast service on Thursday. They reopened for dinner at 5 p.m. that same evening.

Apt Cape Cod is located at 2149 Rt 6A, Brewster, Massachusetts. Dine-in and patio seating are available. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A sign reads 'Patience Kindness Goodness' in black marker. Photo by Caleb Gregory on Unsplash

Have you ever heard the saying The customer is always right? Well, those days are gone. Customers are not always right and employees deserve respect. That's why you should be nice to restaurant staff at all times.

We should remember that they are only doing their job and need to be treated the way we want to be treated.

It is common for people to be a bit less courteous when they are dining out. However, it doesn't have to be this way. Every restaurant employee has a story. They have goals and dreams just as you do. They want to feel respected as much as you deserve respect. It is also one of the easiest ways to make their day. These little acts add up and are great ways to brighten anyone's day!

A sign reads 'Kindness Matters.' Photo by Dee @ Copper and Wild on Unsplash

Eating at a restaurant is a privilege. There is no excuse for treating waitstaff or other employees poorly. A little kindness goes a long way in the service industry or anywhere else. So please be courteous when you visit Apt Cape Code or anywhere else whether it's a local eatery or any other establishment.

We've all been there. Yet, sometimes we still forget. It almost seems like a habit that, in a crowded and busy restaurant, we sometimes neglect to be kind to restaurant staff. I once worked at a quick-service restaurant chain, and I can tell you from experience that for many of us, the job is just a temporary solution to financial needs while we pursue other dreams.

Being kind to restaurant staff is a great way to show them respect. They are only doing their job and don’t deserve to be snapped at. Everyone deserves courtesy when they are just trying to help you.

A sign reads 'Be Kind Be Calm Be Safe #spread joy' Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

This is the full text of the July 8, 2021 post from Apt Cape Cod's Facebook page:

Apt Cape Cod will be closed for breakfast this morning. We will be opening for dinner at 5pm.

As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human. So Chef Regina and I have decided to take the day and give the staff time deep clean the restaurant, train, and treat my staff to a day of kindness. We will be open again for breakfast tomorrow. Please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job, or summer job to help pay for college. We have had to make adjustments due to the increase in business volume, size of kitchen, product availability and staffing availability, we are not trying to ruin anyone's vacation or day off.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.