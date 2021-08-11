Florida Children Slam State Hospitals in Record Numbers

Photo by Derek Finch on Unsplash

Florida hospitals are the new COVID-19 battleground zero.

While individuals try to frame the new outbreak as usual hospital business, the data seems to point otherwise.

"It is true that hospitals are often overcrowded (in) both ICUs and ERs," Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, shared with USA TODAY. "The difference is that they don’t have patients in the hallways waiting for ICU beds in the volume that we have today because of COVID."

Florida is taking the lead with a growing number of new COVID-19 cases, rate of hospitalizations, and deaths per capita. The state recorded 161,990 new cases on Tuesday, moving the 7-day average to 118,067.

What about Florida kids?

The Sunshine State is currently the first in kids hospitalization for Covid-19, according to figures Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared with Tampa Bay-TImes.

Florida Pediatric hospitals now report the highest number of hospitalized children than at any other time during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis threatens to cut off public funding to all School Districts that dare to mandate masks. He signed an executive allowing parents to defy school mandates, saying that "we need our kids to breathe."

The outbreak is gaining momentum

While the Sunshine State still counts fewer total cases than California or New York, the growth of new infections is a cause for concern. Judging from previous experiences with this pandemic, we can assume that rapid growth in new cases is a bad sign. Covid-19 is a viral disease.

Growing numbers are usually a sign of future infections.

Florida Counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Miami-Dade County

New Cases: 562k | Deaths: 6,472

Broward County

New Cases: 281k | Deaths: 3,079

Orange County

New Cases: 172k | Deaths: 1,310

Hillsborough County

New Cases: 171k | Deaths: 2,883

Palm Beach County

New Cases: 171k | Deaths: 2,883

Duval County

New Cases: 133k | Deaths: 1,483

