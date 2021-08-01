The Investing Advice Most People Ignore

Ignoring Investment advice Photo by MayoFi from Pexels

Investing is a discipline similar to sport.

The right ratio of talent and persistence usually wins if the luck doesn’t show its ugly teeth. Even if you don’t make it to the top, you’ll still be better off than when you started.

Equity and bond markets are heating up. Financial literacy is on the rise but still not nearly close to where it should be. People are subject to exploitation if they blindly follow late-night gurus. The main premise is that none of what you see on CNBC, WSJ, or here in this article is financial advice, and for a good reason. It doesn’t work for most people.

After 9 years of investing, working with financial mega-corporations, and a sizeable asset portfolio, I’ve learned a thing or two about the nature of collective psychology — aka markets.

Here’s the popular advice I ignore for the sake of financial wellbeing.

But before we continue, I have to say this: I’m not a daytrader, and this is not financial advice. Please base your investment strategy on more than a single source, article, or video. Always make your own decisions.

1. “Invest all your money in funds.”

If you’re not an investor, then maybe rather give someone else to manage your spare cash. On the other hand, if you don’t want to learn about the market, also give your money to a professional.

Professional investors follow the latest market news and connect the dots faster than most outsiders. So even though this argument could be tested with the latest WallStreetBets guerilla, the idea rings true for most amateur investors.

Institutional money brings a steady return. Some of the popular investments are hedge funds, exchange-traded funds, index funds, and so on. I’m not getting into detail about how each one works, but the general gist is this:

Your money is safer with funds.

Even Yale professor and a Nobel Laureate, Robert Schiller, think so. The data is out there as well. However, if you believe in a company and know the ins and outs of how it works, better put your money where your mouth is.

I’ve invested in 2 assets this month:

Global Water UCITS ETF Upwork’s Stock

Most of my money is with Upwork. I’ve been averaging $2k/month freelancing on the platform. I believe in the company’s future. I’ve also felt safer as a freelancer than in my previous jobs. CEO Hayden was determined to re-invest most of the revenue into the company. So, she got my vote. Investing is all about future development.

Upwork’s is up 13%, at the time of writing. Global Water ETF grew by almost 3%.

I’d rather buy the company I know than a fund any day. Moral of the story: never buy an asset you don’t understand. That’s gambling.

2. “Don’t time the market.”

I love the semantics of this advice.

It sounds like a provocative quote from a Wall Street cocktail party. Nevertheless, this line stays with you, even though it may sound confusing to many.

My mom schooled me to be careful with my portfolio the other day. Her reasoning is simple:

“But when the stock is going up, and sell when the stock goes down.”

I thanked her for having my best interest in mind. I know better than to discuss financials with parents.

My colleague followed similar advice. As a result, she sold all her ETFs in March 2020.

The market crashed. Retail investors panicked into a selloff. My colleague was not to blame. Investing is an emotional journey. Your sanity is tested along the way. She couldn’t watch her net worth halve overnight.

Should I sell or hold? What if everything collapses? Will I lose all my money? I can’t lose all my money. Maybe I can save a bit. Ok. Damage control time.

While this is a reasonable train of thought, it’s also the fastest way to lose your money. Two reasons instantly come to mind:

You don’t lose [or gain] until you sell your asset. Holding through panic has been historically the right choice.

If you have a diversified investment portfolio, are not playing with margins, and don’t need cash to pay the bills, then don’t sell your assets.

I’d follow a contrary plan.

Invest when the market is crashing, and sell when the market is booming.

The chance of losing it all is slim, even though it happens. Whole countries can default on their debt. The case of Russia in the 1990s is still a painful memory for many. Investors lost billions when the country defaulted on its debt.

If you’re playing the game of chance, you better bet on long-term optimism.

I’ve bought 0.0377 BTC and 2.177 Etherium for less than $400 in March 2020. The two off-shoot investments reached $10,000 in April 2021.

That’s a 2400% return. Of course, I didn’t surgically sell at the peak. But I did come out of the transaction with enough money to buy a used car.

If I had more money, I’d buy stock of international hospitality and travel brands too. These companies’ stock prices were smashed. I believed they’d grow.

One of my friends borrowed money to get into the markets at the time. While I would never seek credit this way, he is a richer man today.

Market selloffs are a great time to make a quick buck.

We can’t predict the bottom, but we can analyze trends. If people continue to fly, ride, dine and use crypto-tech, then the market should blast past today’s evaluation.

Historically, markets always go up. We live in a growth economy fixated on progress. As long as humanity leaps forward, so will the markets.

And if the total collapse is somehow eminent, your money would be the least of your problems.

To elaborate, If the market crashes beyond repair and brings the whole economy down, a sum of numbers on your screen wouldn’t mean much.

This is why I buy and hold during selloffs.

History is a great teacher of life and money.

While past events can’t predict future cashflows for individual companies, they help investors subside the panic and react in time.

Every crisis looks different at the beginning and familiar in hindsight.

“The four most dangerous words in finance are ‘this time is different,’”

— Carmen M. Reinhart

Markets are part of our collective psychology. Betting on humans is a good bet. Maybe not the best one out there, but it’s the one worth taking.

I seek assets that have immense potential and low downside.

Let’s use Upwork as a benchmark. If the company becomes the ultimate breadmaker of remote work, Upwork could dominate the market just like Apple, Amazon, or even Tesla.

The big downside? You can lose the initial investment.

Chance of the company going completely bust? Slim. It happens, but rarely.

Upwork is not a penny stock or a hazardous company.

If the largest freelance platform goes under, I will lose a few thousand bucks accumulated in the stock. If the company moons, I’ll put a downpayment for a house. What happens when you have 10 similar positions? Also, I make sure this is not my entire portfolio, just the groundbreaking part of it.

Keep calm and invest only what you can afford to lose

If you’re not a professional investor, don’t trade frequently.

Rather buy and wait. Think in the long term. And invest only what you can spare to lose. Don’t trade food money.

Think in five, ten, or twenty-year timeframes.

Water your assets and watch them grow.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article constitutes investment advice. Please conduct your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. Every investment carries a certain risk. Think of this story only as financial entertainment.

