The SEO Marketing Strategy That Still Pays Dividends 6 Months Later

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLwZl_0bD3Yt9e00
Photo by Monica Turlui from Pexels

SEO is not dead. It’s just misunderstood and mismanaged.

I’ve joined Good Annotations last year and helped jumpstart one of my favorite projects to date. I’ve also learned how to market Saas tools — with minimum overhead. The traffic still pours in. New users are signing up, leaving their emails, and using annotation tools.

Good Annotations has attracted tens of thousands of visitors, amazing 365,000 page views, and 5,000 email subscribers since August — not bad for a few weeks of work.

We’re yet to publish a landing page or update content this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knChv_0bD3Yt9e00

Landing pages at scale: lay seeds and reap the reward for months to come

If you’re launching a fresh website, then quantity is your best friend.

But marketers often try to hack SEO with massive amounts of content. While content is not a foolish strategy, it can waste your time in the beginning. For example, uploading blog stories and short videos will likely attract eyes to your products and services, but it may not convert people into becoming users and buying your services.

We have published only three blog articles and invested 95% of our time in building landing pages.

Unlike blog posts, landing pages directly answer the question of, “what’s in it for me?”

The founder wanted to build a landing page for every feature, tool, and use case Good Annotations could provide. So, I’ve written 30+ landing pages in a few weeks. Google has noticed some instantly, like the one for a PDF Annotator. Hacker News has also noticed that one, giving us a few thousand visitors on the same day. And ProductHunt was happy to feature our launch in their newsletter.

Why publish 30 landing pages instead of 30 blog articles?

  • Landing pages target specific personalities
  • They encourage action, like opening an account.
  • Landing pages are tailored for conversion and traffic.
  • They give new users a straight path to a product.
  • Users can leave their email on the landing page.
  • You can collect hyper-relevant data about your audience.

Unlike blog posts, landing pages directly answer the question of, “what’s in it for me?” Reading blogs is time-consuming and sometimes confusing. Confused leads don’t become customers.

Landing pages sometimes offer free content, lessons, and other freebies. Internet users love free stuff. People love free stuff. Give them some.

Homepage can’t fulfill all these functions. You can’t reach every interested party with one page. Scores of potential users are probably searching for something you’re offering right now. They just don’t know that you can help them. Tell them.

Canva, Zapier, and other Saas giants have been churning out landing pages for years. It’s the most cost-effective way to generate new users.

Plenty of reasons for this: first, building landing pages is usually inexpensive. Second, they work. Third, Google loves landing pages. Four, you’re communicating in your audience’s language.

Give people what they want

Wasting time is the single biggest crime online. If a greater force were policing the internet the same way governments police the streets, timewasters would end up on the wrong end of a stick. Don’t waste users' time. This should be the mantra of all content. Give your visitors what they need, using as few detours as possible. Delete everything that’s not relevant for signing up more users.

The way you present a product can make or break your business.

If you have a great Saas nobody is using, do you even have a service?

Schrodinger Saas is not a viable business.

Find a way to generate users.

Here’s an example:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZULj_0bD3Yt9e00

Here’s a landing page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLJTO_0bD3Yt9e00

If you’re starting a lean project, then this is the most cost-effective strategy for generating traffic and attracting first-paying customers. Pareto your efforts and focus only on the actions that yield the most results — like publishing landing pages.

Landing pages convert more visitors to users than regular content does.

Optimize for growth

Quantity is the king of digital marketing.

I wrote 30 landing pages in just under five weeks. First, we gauged reactions from the initial data and cherry-picked ones that need another touch. Then, we gave them a once-over to weed out typos and other errors before republishing revised pages. Watch out for keyword density, readability, and CTAs.

Here’s the quick rundown:

  1. Write medium and long-form landing pages (700–3,500 words)
  2. Describe every feature that you offer as a separate landing page.
  3. Explain use-cases. Give each one on a separate landing page.

4. Publish landing pages as if they’re blog posts. Thank me later.

5. Share links on HackerNews, Reddit, and Quora.

6. Guest posts with websites in similar niches.

7. Launch Product Hunt campaign.

Copywriting at scale

Writing landing pages is strenuous.

No matter how much effort you put into writing — even working your finger to the bone — most people don’t read past the first paragraph. But sometimes, a minute of their attention is all you need. As long as visitors follow your call to action, the landing page is doing the job.

Copywriting is about getting a user from point A to point B — from landing pages to account dashboards and from pricing pages to paid subscriptions.

The fewer detours on the way, the better.

Landing pages have an agenda. Look at it as sales en masse. Good copywriting cross-breeds a few skills, including a compelling pitch, analytical research, and a long-term perspective. You have to understand your potential customer, their problems, and how your tools can positively change their lives.

For example, Good Annotations helps non-tech-savvy people visually collaborate online. It’s a splendid tool for quickly annotating images and drawing on PDFs.

We built 30 landing pages out of this premise, writing 4–8 pages a week.

Online copywriting is a unique opportunity to establish a direct link between people with problems and businesses with solutions.

SEO is people

Keyword research helps you identify trends and problems.

That’s SEO in a nutshell. SEO is a way to understand collective psychology.

If a thousand people search for a “football crash course,” maybe 700 would also want to buy football gear. If 700 would search for gear, maybe 10,000 would like to play a football fantasy league. If that many people play football games, maybe 1,00,000 would like to watch a real football match.

SEO tells you where people move online, what trouble they’re dealing with, and what language they use to explain their problems. Keyword research gives you unique insight into your audience.

If you’re trying to connect with your audience, speak their language.

If you want to reach the British population, create a separate landing page written in British English. Write “flats” instead of “apartments,” “trousers” instead of “pants,” and everything that might appeal to a British-speaking individual. “Let New York Flats” and “Rent NYC Apartments” could be two separate landing pages, depending on your audience.

Focus on discovering and finding people with problems you can solve.

This is your growth base.

Building audience-orientated landing pages

  1. Brainstorm all possible features and write them down
  2. Cross-reference your ideas with Keyword tools and Google’s statistics
  3. Brainstorm and record all potential use-cases
  4. Research keywords with Ahrefs, Semrush, or other keyword tools.
  5. Churn out 10–15 medium-sized landing pages first.
  6. Group landing pages into broader topics.
  7. Create extensive pillars that link back to individual pages (Build PDF Tools from Sign PDF, Convert PDF, and Annotate PDF).
  8. Fix your original mistakes and check your spelling
  9. Analyze data to identify problems and solutions

Canva and Zapier have capitalized on this strategy and became billion-dollar businesses. Good Annotations welcomes new users every day. And maybe your website just needs a dozen landing pages to quadruple the current traffic.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6f8d690265695f1d53e636c562c5951a.blob

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

Miami, FL
2525 followers
Loading

More from Toni Koraza

The Investing Advice Most People Ignore

Ignoring Investment advicePhoto by MayoFi from Pexels. Investing is a discipline similar to sport. The right ratio of talent and persistence usually wins if the luck doesn’t show its ugly teeth. Even if you don’t make it to the top, you’ll still be better off than when you started.Read full story

Don’t Waste Time on These Digital Marketing Hacks

Avoiding cheap hacks is essential for reaching your audience, generating leads, and boosting sales. Some marketers try to work their way from hacks to the trade principles, gaming the system. Others start with fundamentals and discover how to apply these techniques in marketing.Read full story

Avoid Being a Prisoner of Your WFH Office

WFH sounded like a dream come true until it wasn’t. The first month of the pandemic felt like a strange holiday. But working from home soon turned from extra time with family and more Netflix to feeling like we’re working our fingers to the bone and watching human misery for fun (Tiger King, anybody?).Read full story

Crypto Art is Bad for the Environment — But It’s Not That Simple

Illustration by Andrew Makin / Concept by Toni Koraza. Are NFTs so devastating for the planet that closing shop and abandoning the cryptographic revolution is something we should've done already?Read full story
1 comments

You Can Now Angel Invest a $100 — But Should You?

Retail venture capital is a hardcore market for retail investors. If you have an extra $100 and don’t want to put it towards savings, and you’re not much of a party-animal or WallStreetBets chap, then maybe Angel Investing could tickle your fancy.Read full story

The Glaring Problem with Bashing Tim Ferriss

Just because individuals creators make it work, it doesn’t mean everybody wants a life of freedom and anxiety. Somehow Tim Ferriss has become a poster child for the emerging trend of Creator Economy. Many see Tim as a bro-scientist who exploits colonial heritage to enjoy service from the low-income workforce while sipping Yerba Mate in Buenos Aires. To make matters worse, this dude is pushing everyone to tango in his evil footsteps.Read full story

One Feminist That Forever Changed the World

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was an extreme feminist. She touched the lives of women, minorities, and everyone in need of a better tomorrow. Ms. Roosevelt chartered the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It was the first legal framework since the Magna Carta that gave people rights to liberty and decency.Read full story

Escape The Rat Race Because Life Could be so Much More

“Wealth is a state of mind,” the popular saying goes. Some would say it’s the lack of money that makes people poor. Others would claim it’s the spiritual emptiness of the rich that makes them miserable. I can’t speak for others.Read full story
Florida State

Why are Celebrities Moving to Orlando, Florida

Why do all these celebrities want to live in Orlando?. Orlando is the beating heart of Orange County and Central Florida. It's home to many major attractions, including Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort. With an average temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit in winter and 82 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, it’s no wonder why so many celebrities are moving to Orlando.Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Will Delta Variant Bring Mask Mandates Back to Florida?

Florida reported over 27,000 new COVID cases on July 23, nearing previous records. The 7-day average is now well over 10,000 new cases, with the highest number of Covid-related death in the country. California is the only state with more reported cases right now, however.Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

What Orlando's Best Burger Joints Have To Offer

Burgers are one of America's favorite foods. And Orlando has some of the best Burger joints in Florida. Burgers come in all shapes and sizes, but we have compiled a list of places that are worth checking out.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

The Most Dangerous Animals in North Florida

North Florida is home to unique animals that could hardly be found anywhere else in the United States. If you’re looking for exotic creatures, you should be highly cautioned as some could cause actual harm.Read full story
72 comments
Florida State

Watch Out: The Most Dangerous Marine Animals in North Florida

At this point, most people are aware of the dangerous animals found in Florida. The news is filled with cases of Florida black bears roaming around people’s garbage in the suburbs, attacking people and their pets. Alligators also got a bad rep, which is entirely understandable. The news is full of headlines depicting local authorities dealing with various human body parts found in their digestive tracts.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Why are Celebrities Moving to St. Johns County, Florida

North Florida is a fantastic place to have fun, enjoy a lavish lifestyle, and spot celebrities walking down the road. One of the most famous regions in North Florida is St. Johns County. It's located in the northeastern part of the U.S state of Florida. It has a decent population of 254,261, according to the 2018 census.Read full story
188 comments
Florida State

In Search of Florida Man: Why is the Sunshine State Becoming a Global Punchline?

Florida Man is a mystical figure that makes you read the same headline twice. Sometimes you have to call your parents and discuss your life after reading some of Florida's top stories.Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Most Dangerous Natural Hazard is on the Rise

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

The Most Dangerous Zip Codes in South Florida

South Florida is notorious for many things. Sadly crime is one of them. Miami metropolitan area is the crossroads of different violent realities, such as rape, extortion, property crimes, and other transgressions.Read full story
43 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Gov. Ron DeSantis is Aspirin for Trump Hangover

Ron DeSantis is splitting the Republican party down the middle. Floridians love their governor. He's similar to Trump, only without the outrage. Ron DeSantis fights the same fights but with less drama. He's also leaping ahead of Trump for Presidental Elections in 2024.Read full story
10 comments
Jacksonville, FL

How Long Before Ponte Vedra Beach is Completely Underwater

Beachfront homes are already crumbling onto Ponte Vedra Beach. Ponte Vedra Beach is a rare gem of pure joy, white sand, and magic in the Floridian peninsula. The beach is only 30min ride from Jacksonville and thus a favorite getaway for many locals and tourists alike. It’s also close to St. Augustine, which makes it a perfect weekend escape between two cities.Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy