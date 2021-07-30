One Feminist That Forever Changed the World

Franklin D. Roosevelt Library & Museum

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was an extreme feminist.

She touched the lives of women, minorities, and everyone in need of a better tomorrow.

Ms. Roosevelt chartered the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It was the first legal framework since the Magna Carta that gave people rights to liberty and decency.

She gifted the world other things too. Eleanor Roosevelt paved the way for the Civil Rights movement, women’s rights, and the rights of immigrants and refugees across the globe.

She was criticized for all of it

Of course, she was. Eleanor was dismantling patriarchy in times when women were solely defined by their relation to men. Women were wives, daughters, and mothers, but rarely individual personalities. They were rarely free.

Eleanor's first business started in 1927. Together with friends from the Women’s Division of the New York State Democrats, she founded and ran Val-Kill Industries, a furniture factory that helped women get decent-paying jobs.

Her social activism was just getting momentum.

The first breakthrough came a decade later. When Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) denied opera star Marian Anderson to perform at the Constitution Hall because she was black, Eleanor Roosevelt wasn’t idle.

She publicly resigned from the group.

“To remain as a member implies approval of that action, and therefore I am resigning.”

Eleanor was labeled unpatriotic and un-American. However, higher forces united to bringing Marian Anderson to perform outside the Lincoln Memorial instead.

Eleanor Roosevelt, Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes, and the Howard University in Washington propelled Anderson to the stage in front of 75,000 people. For reference, Constitutional Hall had only 4,000 seats, and it was the biggest venue in the city.

National Archives and Records Administration

Then she took it up a notch

Eleanor lobbied for woman’s access to the New Deal, legislation that squirmed America out of the Great Depression. She organized “she-she-she” camps and Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

Women got a chance to join the workforce, enjoying partial job security.

The First Lady held female-journalists-only press conferences, subtly encouraging women to keep prominent jobs. She was also the first First Lady ever to have a press conference. Eleanor held an impressive 347 press events while in office.

“Do what you feel in your heart to be right — for you’ll be criticized anyway.”

― Eleanor Roosevelt

While many would scream sexism, it was the way to normalize opportunities for career-focused women.

As America crawled out of the Great Depression on the back of the New Deal, most new jobs were tied in the defense industry. Nazi forces stormed Europe in the bloodiest conflict known to man. America provided most of the ammunition and outside help for occupied countries, racking great economic rewards.

Working Americas could now get a decently paid job.

Trikosko, Marion/Library of Congress Prints and Photographs

Not everyone enjoyed their part of the cake

Black communities were left out of the New Deal.

Growing despair united workers of color to storm Washington. The government expected some 100,000 people to show up at FDR’s doorstep. A. Phillip Randolph spearheaded the announced march. He was one of the first African-American labor leaders who couldn't be silenced.

Sensing the uprising among black communities, Eleanor Roosevelt convinced her uninterested husband to meet with black activists. She organized the meeting between Randolph and the president.

“It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.”

― Eleanor Roosevelt

Randolph and FDR struck the right cord. The longest-serving president signed Executive Order 8802, agreeing on fair employment for black communities in the defense industry.

Randolph called off the march.

While it may not sound like much, Executive Order 8802 was a landmark victory for civil rights and a precursor to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Eleanor was the diplomat of this event, a voice of sobriety and peace. She brought Randolph into the Oval Office at a time of deep segregation in America.

U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

Eleanor was a feminist, civil rights warrior, and beacon of hope for humanity

Giving such praise is usually an overstatement, but not when it comes to the First Lady of the World.

After the loss of her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York) in 1945, Eleanor briefly tried to retire at the family estate in Hyde Park. Her retirement wouldn’t last long.

Harry S. Truman (D— FDR’s successor — named her officially the First Lady of the World and offered her a position to the newly created United Nations. She accepted the role, and by this role, she cemented her influence in modern history.

The Second World War was a wake-up call. We couldn’t continue in the same footsteps as previous generations. So, Eleanor became the first chair of the United Nations Commission of Human Rights. She drafted the legal framework that would entitle people to universal rights.

Western leaders embraced the idea.

“People who have glimpsed freedom will never be content until they have secured it for themselves… People who continue to be denied the respect to which they are entitled as human beings will not acquiesce forever in such denial.”

After successfully chartering the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Eleanor focused on education and public speaking. She held ~150 speeches a year in support of women’s and civil rights throughout the 1950s.

The end to her public speaking career came soon after a car accident in New York. Eleanor survived the accident. But doctors diagnosed him with aplastic anemia, a life-threatening disease.

Wikimedia Commons

She died in her New York home in 1962

She was 78 years old at the time.

President John F. Kennedy (D-Massachusetts) ordered all American flags to stand at half-mast in honor of Eleanor Roosevelt.

She was the driving force behind Civil and Human Rights. She fought with her dying breath to create an environment for women in the men-dominated workforce. She changed the world.

Today, only 58 years after Eleanor’s death, we (the Western world) strongly believe universal rights are inherent to human nature. We all share an idea that people deserve to live “without distinction of any kind, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.”

That’s how powerful she was. That’s how much we needed a brushstroke of extreme feminism and social force to paint the canvas of a free world.

What would have become of us otherwise?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.