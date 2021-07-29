Orlando, FL

What Orlando's Best Burger Joints Have To Offer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EZON_0bAsKADQ00
Photo by Aleksandar Ljubicic from Pexels

Burgers are one of America's favorite foods.

And Orlando has some of the best Burger joints in Florida. Burgers come in all shapes and sizes, but we have compiled a list of places that are worth checking out.

If you're looking for a delicious, juicy burger that will leave your taste buds in heaven, then you've come to the right city. Burger joints are an essential part of the Florida culture and have been around since the late 1800s. Burgers offer a variety of flavors to suit any palette.

No matter what you're craving, these establishments will sort you out.

1. Beth's Burger Bar

"Create-your-own burgers, plus wine, beer & board games, in a cool diner with vibrant decor."

Beth's Burger Bar is located in Orlando, FL. This eclectic joint serves up pounds and pounds of juicy burgers made from the freshest ingredients. You'll have your choice to indulge in personalized burgers.

The cool vibes make this establishment the perfect place for friends and family to come out with some wine or beer and try their hand at any of the available board games. Whether you're looking for a quick bite before an evening show or just want to escape reality for a few hours on your lunch break (or long into the night!), Beth's Burger Bar has got what it takes.

Guest review: "We chose to split an order of fries with cheese sauce. These were some of the best fries with cheese sauce I've ever had! So delicious. Two burgers and …"

Location: 9938 Universal Blvd. Suite #120, Orlando FL, 32819, USA

Website: https://bethsburgerbar.com/

Phone: 407-203-8100

Hours: Mon - Sun: 11 am - 9 pm

2. Hamburger Mary's

"American bar & grill chain where diner classics & cocktails meet quirky entertainment."

Hamburger Mary's is the chain that offers diner classics with a twist. Burger joints shouldn't be just about burgers, after all. It should also offer great drinks and an environment where everyone can enjoy themselves. That's what Hamburger Mary's does very well; they've got food to satisfy your hunger, libations to quench your thirst, and something to keep you entertained in between bites

Guest review: "Best place EVER. The food was great and the entertainment was beyond words."

Location: 110 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801, USA

Website: https://www.hamburgermarys.com/orlando/

Phone: 321-319-0600

Hours: Monday: Closed | Tuesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm | Wednesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm | Thursday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm | Friday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm | Saturday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm | Sunday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

3. Teak Neighborhood Grill

"Serving microbrews & handcrafted burgers, this pub with a patio hosts trivia nights & live music."

Located on Time Square Ave, Teak Neighborhood Grill is a casual dining bar that specializes in microbrews and handcrafted burgers. The pub has live music performances and trivia nights periodically. Burger lovers are encouraged to try out the classic selection with a side of fries.

Guest review: "I was pleasantly surprised finding this burger joint. Great burgers, can't wait until I try them all."

Location: 6400 Times Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835, USA

Website: https://teakorlando.com/

Phone: 407 - 313 - 5111

Hours: Sun - Thu: 11 am-11 pm | Fri - Sat: 11 am- 12 am

4. Junior Colombian Burger

"Local fast-food chain serving burgers & Latin sides, such as empanadas & maicitos."

Junior Colombian Burger is a local franchise that is dedicated to serving the tastiest hamburgers with Latin sides. The mission of Burger Joint is to deliver burgers with care and love. They claim to have the best ingredients for making a burger. Our tastebuds say they're not overreaching with this claim. But you have to try it yourself to see what everybody is talking about.

Guest review: "Best d***n burger I have ever had. The chicken and beef combo is the way to go. Loved the sauce options they have. Experience a different flavor with every bite."

Location: 5389 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, Florida 32819, USA

Website: https://www.juniorcb.com/

Phone: 407 - 355 - 3506

Hours: Sun – Thu: 11 AM – 1 AM | Fri – Sat: 11 AM – 3 AM 

5. Fuddruckers (4311 E Colonial Dr)

"Family-friendly chain for burgers on housemade sesame seed buns, plus salads & shakes."

Fuddruckers Burger House has something on its menu for everyone. Burgers are fresh and made on housemade sesame seed buns. Guests enjoy the Fuddrucker's Restaurant because of its friendly staff as well as the tasty food.

Guest review: "If you want a burger, hotdog, or steak sandwich this is the place to go. Some of the best burgers you will ever have."

Location: 4311 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida, 32803, USA

Website: https://www.fuddruckers.com/east-colonial

Phone: 407 - 826 - 1093

Hours: Mon - Sun: 11 am - 9 pm

