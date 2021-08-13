Could the Surge in Covid Cases Spell The End for DeSantis As It Did Trump?

Tom Stevenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peE2D_0bPzBNMq00
Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Covid situation in Florida right now is going from bad to worse. Cases are higher than at any point in the pandemic and hospitalizations are breaking records too.

Despite being a year and a half into the pandemic and with vaccines available, Florida is suffering. Some might say, one of the main reasons for this are the actions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis has sought to downplay the effects of the virus. He's been steadfast in his determination to stop mask mandates from being implemented. While his support for the vaccination effort has been lukewarm at best.

You could sum up his strategy as burying his head in the sand and hoping the crisis blows over.

While things were looking better after the wave of infections in the new year, the arrival of the Delta variant has changed all that.

Now Florida is seeing a rise in Covid and DeSantis' popularity is falling. Recent polls show DeSantis' approval rating has dropped from a high of 55% in May to 44% in a poll that quizzed 3,952 Floridians who are likely to vote in gubernatorial elections next year.

This is alarming for DeSantis, who came to be known as 'Mini-Trump' for his abrasive style and policies which are similar to the former president. Now it seems DeSantis could suffer the same fate as Trump if he doesn't get a handle on the Covid situation in Florida.

With 21,169 cases and 122 deaths recorded on August 11, Florida is far from out of the woods. Matters are compounded when only 50% of people in the state are fully vaccinated. Such a small percentage of the population leaves many Floridians vulnerable to the more transmissible and deadly Delta variant.

Here is where DeSantis' political fate could mirror Trump's. The former president came undone with his response to Covid, which resulted in America having the worst death toll of any country. His denial of the severity of the virus and desire to reopen the economy exacerbated, rather than slowed the spread of Covid.

With hundreds of thousands of Americans dead by the time the Presidential election came around in November 2020, Trump was fighting an uphill battle to convince voters he was the man to tackle the pandemic and other issues in America.

DeSantis has tried to take the mantle from Trump and has lurched further to the right during the course of the year. His refusal to sanction mask mandates, flying to Texas to focus on the southern border rather than attend to matters in his own state, have caused alarm among moderate Floridians.

Now DeSantis has even managed to annoy those voters on the far-right, who form a key constituent of the Trump base as he declared his support for vaccination.

Here's what DeSantis had to say regards the vaccines at a Covid briefing on Wednesday:

"If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chances of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero. If you look at the people being admitted to hospitals, over 95 percent of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated. And so these vaccines are saving lives."

There's still a long way to go until the elections in November 2022, but DeSantis could be squeezing his support at both ends and have to rely on a hardcore of support, much like Trump. Are Floridians willing to put up with more of DeSantis, especially if the Covid situation gets worse before it gets better?

It's hard to say, but his recent drop in polling approval and the vitriol of anti-vaxxers could be a lethal mix that makes his reelection closer than he might like. Should he just scrape his reelection, or even lose, that would almost certainly be the end of his aspirations to run for the White House in 2024.

The irony is DeSantis may fail at his goal by replicating Trump's rhetoric and policies. Considering it didn't work for Trump himself, it appears it might be a political miscalculation on DeSantis' part to think it would work for him instead.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fc967a81f2b112c37b2f4f1c2cfa98a1.blob

Bringing you news from the state of Florida

2539 followers
Loading

More from Tom Stevenson

Miami Beach, FL

Governor DeSantis Condemned as Covid Cases Continue To Rise

Hudson Institute, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In an extraordinary broadside against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, referred to the Governor as the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading everybody off a cliff.”Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

CDC Warns of A Highly Contagious Virus In Florida, And It's Not Covid

Florida is under the grip of a surge in Covid cases in recent weeks. I've been reporting on this increase as Florida sees more Covid cases than any other point in the pandemic.Read full story
796 comments
Florida State

Florida Breaks Record for Covid Hospitalizations

The National GuardSgt. Leia Tascarini/107th Mobile Public Affairs Deta, Public domain, via Wikimedia. For the past few weeks, I've been reporting how the Covid situation has been getting steadily worse in Florida. Well, now the situation has continued to worsen as Florida has become the national epicentre for Covid cases.Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis Defied By Florida Schools As Masks To Be Worn In Fall

Throughout the pandemic, there's been a lot of uncertainty. Will we get a vaccine? Is this current wave over? And, what the hell is Trump up to? Thankfully, the last one is no longer a concern.Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Hospitals See Rise In Numbers of Coronavirus Patients

If you thought the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic might be over, you might need to think again. Covid is on the rise again in Florida and this time it's stretching some of the state's hospitals beyond what it experienced at any other point in the pandemic.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Starting To Feel The Heat in Florida

Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Despite his lofty status among Republicans, Governor Ron DeSantis is facing pressure on multiple fronts. With Coronavirus infections surging and a bad bout of red tide affecting marine life, the Governor is under pressure to deliver. Yet, during the past week or so, DeSantis has been outside of the state.Read full story
90 comments
Florida State

20% of All Covid Cases in America Are in Florida

I wrote a few days ago about how Covid is surging again in Florida and now it seems things have ramped up. Covid is making a comeback in the Orange State, so much so that Florida accounts for 20% of all cases in the United States.Read full story
228 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor DeSantis Selling Merchandise Mocking Dr. Fauci

Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Governor Ron DeSantis is no stranger to controversy, but his latest stunt is raising a few eyebrows. Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis has been insistent on avoiding restrictions as much as possible. Florida was one of the first states to open early following the initial lockdowns.Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Could Florida Go Into Lockdown With Rising Covid Cases?

It may seem unthinkable that Florida could go into lockdown in the near future. The vaccination program is working and lockdowns would appear to be a thing of the past. Governor Ron DeSantis was clear when he suspended all local restrictions back in May:Read full story
416 comments
Florida State

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.Read full story
688 comments
Florida State

More Regulation Might Be Needed To Prevent Another Condo Collapse in Florida

The collapse of a condo in Surfside, Miami was a tragedy. So far 86 people have died as a result of the collapse with many more injured or missing. The question on everyone's lips in Miami and Florida now is, is this is a one-off or could it happen to me too?Read full story
Florida State

Covid Is Starting To Surge In Florida

While the vaccination effort has been a success, for the most part, cases are beginning to surge again in Florida. This week the Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 23,747 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths since July 2. That's higher than the 15,684 cases reported the previous week.Read full story
214 comments

Will Marco Rubio Run For President in 2024?

The Florida Senator was one of the main challengers for the Republican nomination in 2016 before Donald Trump won the contest. It was a brutal and chastening race at times, but with the Democrats back in the White House, will Rubio run for the Republican nomination again?Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Tropical Storm Elsa Forecast To Become a Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Florida

Florida residents are advised to take precautions as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its approach to the state. The storm is forecast to make landfall near Tampa Bay and could become a hurricane before it hits land. Elsa has strengthened in recent days and now has maximum sustained winds of 70mph.Read full story
Florida State

Search for Survivors Back On After Condo Demolition

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.The original uploader was TheEpicGhosty at English Wikipedia., Pub. The search for survivors of a collapsed Surfside condo is back on after crews set off a series of explosions which brought down the remaining parts of the building which were still standing.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Law aimed at punishing social media, blocked by Florida Judge

Master Sgt. William Buchanan, U.S. Air National Guard, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. A federal judge has blocked a new Florida law aimed at punishing social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians from their platforms.Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Will Ron DeSantis Run For President in 2024?

Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The spectre of Donald Trump continues to loom over the Republican party, but will he be the nominee for the Presidential election in 2024? Right now, it would be foolish to bet against him. But his place as the nominee is far from guaranteed.Read full story
62 comments

Could MrBeast Burger Revolutionise The Fast Food Industry?

The Youtuber, Mr Beast, is renowned for his stunts. There was the time he counted to 100,000 over the course of a day and gave away a private island. His latest stunt, opening a fast-food burger business, might just be his most consequential to date. In a recent video, MrBeast revealed that he had opened a burger restaurant for 24 hours in North Carolina. Customers not only received a free burger but $100 to go with it.Read full story

8 Uncomfortable Life Lessons I Learned Working in an Office

The office is a strange environment. Hundreds of people working away at various problems while huddled at their desks staring at a screen. This is one way of looking at how an office works.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy