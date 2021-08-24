The El Paso Community is Experiencing a lot of Changes Due to COVID

El Paso COVID-19 Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash

About 18 months ago when COVID entered El Paso, businesses started to feel the effects. Many businesses started to offer delivery options, and some businesses had to layoff staff. A few businesses actually closed down for good and went out of business.

“ It was scary when it first hit ... It was like staring in the dark,” said Fiean Liem, who operates four El Paso restaurants.

Liem’s restaurants — two Koze Teppan Grills, Nomi, and the Greenery — survived in one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic in El Paso and across the nation.

“ We’re still here . I’m optimistic we’ll get to the other side,” Liem said.

Now another wave of restrictions are putting a burden on businesses once again.

The owner of Rubik’s Arcade Bar in El Paso and Rad Retrocade in Las Cruces said it's been much harder to enforce the mandate in El Paso. He said local officials are going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders prohibiting a mask mandate.

“ That makes it very difficult for us because now somebody will say no the Governor's not gonna enforce a mask mandate, so you guys can't do it either, so I don't want to wear a mask,” said bar owner, Alex Macias.

As both businesses were just starting to get back on their feet and he worries how this mask mandate will affect their future.

“ We're not trying to , you know, impose things on it, unjustly we're trying to follow state guidelines and things like that so we just asked the public to be patient with us,” said Macias.

In nearby in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the mask mandate is currently only set to last for two weeks. Customers only have to wear a mask if you’re indoors.

Hall said Palacio’s is taking a hit as customers are opting for outdoor venues where masks aren’t required.

“ Our biggest fear is it's going to last longer, or she's going to start restricting more because most of those restrictions affect businesses like us,” said Hall.

The mask mandate is sending mixed signals to businesses and customers

El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza is using his power to require a mask after the mask was uplifted a few months ago. The number of infections was starting to climb as numbers were starting to decrease.

" Because the concern is rising positive cases and the vulnerability of our community to the complications of Covid-19." said Ocaranza.

El Paso’s health order is in direct defiance of Governor Perry's order. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went on record saying he will go after any communities and school districts who go against the governor's orders. Communities and schools may face a fine up to $1,000 a day. El Paso city representatives, county commissioners, and school districts have waged an all-out battle against the state government, filing lawsuits against the governor.

" City Council has approved authority for the city attorney's office to file suit against the governor in order to argue about whether he has the authority to prohibit Dr. Ocaranza and similar local authorities from instituting health mandates and other health measures at the local level," said Karla Neiman, El Paso's city attorney.

Enforcement of the COVID requirements is in the hands of the COVId-19 task force. Law enforcement is taking a step back and enforcing the law.

"This time around the health education task force is going out by themselves, on their own and they are talking to the managers of the establishments. For example, bars or grocery stores.,“ said Angela Mora, El Paso's public health department director.

The effects of COVID are bringing a lot of change to the community affecting schools and local businesses. News of a third COVID booster is starting to bring up attention recently.

