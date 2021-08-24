El Paso, TX

The El Paso Community is Experiencing a lot of Changes Due to COVID

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1JP3_0bbThbkU00

About 18 months ago when COVID entered El Paso, businesses started to feel the effects. Many businesses started to offer delivery options, and some businesses had to layoff staff. A few businesses actually closed down for good and went out of business.

It was scary when it first hit ... It was like staring in the dark,” said Fiean Liem, who operates four El Paso restaurants.

Liem’s restaurants — two Koze Teppan Grills, Nomi, and the Greenery — survived in one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic in El Paso and across the nation.

We’re still here. I’m optimistic we’ll get to the other side,” Liem said.

Now another wave of restrictions are putting a burden on businesses once again.

The owner of Rubik’s Arcade Bar in El Paso and Rad Retrocade in Las Cruces said it's been much harder to enforce the mandate in El Paso. He said local officials are going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders prohibiting a mask mandate.

That makes it very difficult for us because now somebody will say no the Governor's not gonna enforce a mask mandate, so you guys can't do it either, so I don't want to wear a mask,” said bar owner, Alex Macias.

As both businesses were just starting to get back on their feet and he worries how this mask mandate will affect their future.

We're not trying to, you know, impose things on it, unjustly we're trying to follow state guidelines and things like that so we just asked the public to be patient with us,” said Macias.

In nearby in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the mask mandate is currently only set to last for two weeks. Customers only have to wear a mask if you’re indoors.

Hall said Palacio’s is taking a hit as customers are opting for outdoor venues where masks aren’t required.

Our biggest fear is it's going to last longer, or she's going to start restricting more because most of those restrictions affect businesses like us,” said Hall.

The mask mandate is sending mixed signals to businesses and customers

El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza is using his power to require a mask after the mask was uplifted a few months ago. The number of infections was starting to climb as numbers were starting to decrease.

"Because the concern is rising positive cases and the vulnerability of our community to the complications of Covid-19." said Ocaranza.

El Paso’s health order is in direct defiance of Governor Perry's order. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went on record saying he will go after any communities and school districts who go against the governor's orders. Communities and schools may face a fine up to $1,000 a day. El Paso city representatives, county commissioners, and school districts have waged an all-out battle against the state government, filing lawsuits against the governor.

"City Council has approved authority for the city attorney's office to file suit against the governor in order to argue about whether he has the authority to prohibit Dr. Ocaranza and similar local authorities from instituting health mandates and other health measures at the local level," said Karla Neiman, El Paso's city attorney.

Enforcement of the COVID requirements is in the hands of the COVId-19 task force. Law enforcement is taking a step back and enforcing the law.

"This time around the health education task force is going out by themselves, on their own and they are talking to the managers of the establishments. For example, bars or grocery stores.,“ said Angela Mora, El Paso's public health department director.

The effects of COVID are bringing a lot of change to the community affecting schools and local businesses. News of a third COVID booster is starting to bring up attention recently.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 6

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4af96409e013a531cad3fb59affe02c6.blob

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
1050 followers
Loading

More from Tom Handy

Houston, TX

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Announced Re-election Bid but Probably Won’t Get the Black Vote

Before getting elected to Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick was elected to the Texas Senate representing Houston and Harris County. Recently Patrick made a comment that could make his reelection even harder than before. Lt. Governor Patrick has been reelected twice as Lt. Governor of Texas.Read full story
55 comments
Texas State

Recent Changes on When and Where You Have to Wear a Mask in Texas

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. On Friday, the Texas Court of Appeal issued a ruling that requires some facilities to wear a mask in El Paso. The split decision by the judges requires schools and government facilities to wear a mask.Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

City Council Passed the Budget - What You Need to know about Next Year?

On Tuesday evening, El Paso City Council unanimously approved the $1 billion budget for 2022. There were no tax increases from the previous year. Sun Metro fares and Solid Waste fees remained the same.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Fort Bliss to House Refugees From Afghanistaan

Afghan nationals moving in to Fort BlissAfghanistan image by Amber Clay from Pixabay. The United States has opened doors to about 30,000 Afghan nationals and housing them in El Paso at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was reported by Jacqui Heinrich, a FOX News Correspondent.Read full story
55 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Schools Require Staff and Students Wear a Mask Today

About a year ago, El Paso was one of the most highly infectious cities that had COVID. Today, they are one of the highest vaccinated cities. A reason for this is El Paso is a family-oriented city.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

A Texas City Cancels an Upcoming Event and Continues to Monitor Others

El Paso COVID-19 eventPhoto by Hiu Yan Chelsia Choi on Unsplash. The City of El Paso continues to adapt to the COVID cases. A few upcoming events were canceled. As of Saturday, August 21, El Paso had one new COVID-19 death and 156 new cases. El Paso has a high vaccination rate compared to other cities.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
Texas State

With Texas Cities Defying Governor Abbott’s Order, This is What You Need to Know

Recent changes in El Paso due to the coronavirus are seeing a lot of changes that are happening very quickly. Several school districts in El Paso have voted to require teachers and students wear a mask on school grounds. The City is requiring people have to wear a mask in stores and businesses. All of this is a challenge against Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. El Paso is looking out for its residents and feels this is the best way to contain COVID-19.Read full story
12 comments

Five Stocks to Invest in August

August Stocks photoPhoto by Austin Distel on Unsplash. Stocks you should consider for your stock portfolio. These stocks are showing strong support heading into August. Along with earnings updates, these stocks are the ones to watch. Since many are at or near all-time highs, it’s best to wait for a dip in the market.Read full story
El Paso, TX

Two El Paso School Districts Vote to Require Masks in School

On Tuesday night, El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District voted to require masks in schools for children age 2 and over. There was only one dissenting vote.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is Requiring You to Wear Your Mask in Local Establishments

El Paso COVID-19El Paso mask photo by Andrea Sánchez on Unsplash. El Paso is implementing the mask policy for facilities in the city. “The scientific evidence behind the use of a face cover as a preventive tool is compelling, and it has shown in our region a positive effect in previous surges," Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. "We do not want to wait until we see another surge in our community, but rather take the necessary steps now to protect our community to reduce case numbers and the risk of deaths."Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Texas Parents Should be Aware of Online Criminals

El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez recently tweeted that parents should be aware that their children are targeted by criminal organizations. These criminals want to corrupt children’s minds and get them involved in illegal activities.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

There are Some New COVID-19 Testing Locations Available in El Paso

El Paso COVID-19 VaccinePhoto by Anna Shvets from Pexels. El Paso’s Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza recently stated that COVID cases among people who’ve been vaccinated are a small number compared to those who are unvaccinated.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

San Antonio is Getting an Infusion Center but They are Not the First City in Texas to Test This

San Antonio COVID patientPhoto by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash. In recent news, Governor Abbott reported that San Antonio will receive the first COVID-19 antibody infusion center. Eight more infusion centers will follow and open in other cities.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

The Latest Update in El Paso on the Coronavirus

El Paso COVID-19 VaccinePhoto by Atoms on Unsplash. This covers some recent updates on the COVID situation from the medical community and schools in El Paso, Texas. Dr. Edward Michelson with the El Paso Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is encouraging everyone to keep wearing a face mask.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

Socorro Independent School District May Join Other Texas Independent School Districts and Require Masks

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Socorro Independent School district may join Dallas, Austin, and Houston school districts and require everyone to wear a mask on school grounds.Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso May Follow Dallas’ Example and Defy Governor Abbott’s Order

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Matteo Jorjoson on Unsplash. Recently, Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa defied Governor Abbott’s Order and required all teachers to wear a mask at school. In May, Governor Abbott issued an order that schools were not allowed to force anyone to wear a mask. Dallas is looking out for its residents. Could El Paso one day follow their example?Read full story
32 comments
El Paso, TX

EPISD Reports 13 COVID Cases in First Week - A Total of 36 Positive COVID Cases in 3 School Districts

El Paso COVID-19Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay. School just started in El Paso, and individuals are already reporting COVID infections during the first week of school. After a year where some students learned virtually, COVID has not completely vanished.Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Makes a 70% Vaccination Rate but Some are Still Worried About COVID.

El Paso COVID-19Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. As of Friday, 70% of people age 12 and over have received the vaccine in El Paso. The high rate still leaves some officials worried about the spread of COVID in the city. These are some of the latest updates covering El Paso and Fort Bliss.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy