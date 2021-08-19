With Texas Cities Defying Governor Abbott’s Order, This is What You Need to Know

El Paso COVID-19 Photo by Cherrydeck on Unsplash

Recent changes in El Paso due to the coronavirus are seeing a lot of changes that are happening very quickly.

Several school districts in El Paso have voted to require teachers and students wear a mask on school grounds. The City is requiring people have to wear a mask in stores and businesses. All of this is a challenge against Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. El Paso is looking out for its residents and feels this is the best way to contain COVID-19.

“ Locally we saw its effectiveness with the mask mandate in July 2020, when Governor (Greg) Abbott issued a mask mandate and we saw declining cases during our second wave,” El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said.

El Paso County Court Judge Ruben Morales determined that executive order GA-38 exceed the governor's authority under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975.

The El Paso health authority mandate would be in effect for 30 days and would then be re-evaluated before a decision about reissuing another mandate if needed.

El Paso health workers will conduct random checks to ensure they are following the rules.

Violators will receive a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a maximum fine of $500 per offense. Violators will be reported to the police and they could face fines.

The El Paso City/County Health Authority's order is summarized as follows:

Individuals over the age of two (2), are to wear some form of face-covering over their nose and mouth, while in indoor spaces with exceptions noted below.

A face covering may include a variety of options.

Parents and guardians of children over the age of two (2) and under the age of ten (10) shall be responsible for appropriately masking children when outside their residence.

A face covering is not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, has a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering, or is actively exercising indoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual, not from the same household.

A person is not required to wear a face-covering while the person is consuming food or drink.

Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for the Covid-19 vaccination, for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and handwashing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

UTEP will not require masks but encourages vaccination

UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson sent an email to staff and students. The school will not require masks.

The school is at odds with the El Paso and state requirements to wear a mask.

“ At this time , masks and vaccination are not required for UTEP students and employees. As a Texas public university, we are a state agency subject to state regulations and UT system rules. Accordingly, we do not deny anyone services based on a vaccination status or whether or not they’re wearing a mask," she wrote, but added: "I’ll be wearing my mask as the CDC recommends and I encourage you to do the same.”

President Wilson said if students get vaccinated between August 23 to October 31, they will get $25 on their University Miner gold card. If they get vaccinated and live in the dorms, students would receive $550 that will go towards their rent.

UTEP will hold the clinic from August 23 to 25 (Monday to Wednesday) at the Undergraduate Learning Center from 9 am to 1 pm. Students receiving vaccines will also receive a t-shirt that says “Miners Take Care of Miners’ and other free giveaways.

UTEP teachers and staff are vaccinated at approximately 90%. The El Paso school had an enrollment of 23,397 students in 2015.

El Paso is doing well compared to other Texas cities but local leaders want to ensure the COVID infection rates stay low. More changes such as this are likely. So it is best to remain flexible to any upcoming changes from the City and the medical community.

