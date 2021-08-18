Five Stocks to Invest in August

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N2Eh_0bVbdzXo00

Stocks you should consider for your stock portfolio.

These stocks are showing strong support heading into August.

Along with earnings updates, these stocks are the ones to watch. Since many are at or near all-time highs, it’s best to wait for a dip in the market.

This month I discuss five stocks for you to consider.

  • Asana, Inc. (ASAN)
  • Autonation (AN)
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
  • Marvell Technology (MRVL)
  • Snap, Inc. (SNAP)

The price for the stocks was recorded on August 18, 2021, at the closing of the market.

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.” – Charlie Munger

Asana, Inc. (ASAN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8kjB_0bVbdzXo00

Company Profile.

Asana, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company provides a work management platform as a service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while increasing employee engagement. Asana was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. ASANA was founded in 2009 and is located in San Francisco, California.

Analysis.

ASAN is on an uphill trend since early June. The customer revenue growth rate is north of 15%. Analysts believe the firm is destined to get bigger, and Asana’s CEO agrees. He bought 500,000 shares (nearly $20 million worth) in early June for a total of 4.1 million shares. Earnings are likely out in early August, so there’s a risk but analysts think Asana has a bright future.

52 week high. $76.10

52 week low. $20.57

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A

Autonation, Inc. (AN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojxqy_0bVbdzXo00
Autonation, Inc. (AN)Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The company also offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles and parts and services. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was started in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Analysis.

In Q2, sales increased (up 54%) and earnings soared (up 243%; $4.83 per share was $2 above estimates). Same-store sales were about 40% and gross profit

per vehicle sold was 24% for used car sales and 89% for new car sales. Autonation is taking the money and buying back shares. The company has repurchased 15% of all shares outstanding. Recently, the company announced a new $1 billion buyback. After years of $4 earnings per share, analysts see the bottom line rising to $14.44 per share this year and reaching $13 next year. Analysts expect continued improved for the stock.

52 week high. $125.17

52 week low. $50.52

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VubSX_0bVbdzXo00

Company Profile.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., and its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, Chipotle owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company started in 2004 and is located in Newport Beach, California.

Analysis.

When 1,770 funds own shares, there is a lot of upside for the stock. Digital orders have seen a sharp rise for the company (up 134% in Q1) and make up half of all revenues. Cash-on-cash return are about 10% higher and the drive through pick-up has helped Cholte’s bottom line. The company has about 2,800 locations and plans to open 200 new stores this year with 6,000 or more down the road. Chipotle continues to refine the menu options and price hikes are likely to cover higher wages and attract more employees. In 2021, earnings are expected to come in around 75% higher than 2019’s and a 32% gain in 2022. The company had a strong Q2 (sales up 39% and same-store sales up 31%).

52 week high. $1,877.78

52 week low. $1,132.97

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFHHr_0bVbdzXo00
Marvell Technology (MRVL)Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Marvell Technology and its subsidiaries, design and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. Marvell has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Analysis.

Marvell’s management and 5G position expect $215 million in Q2 revenue. Another source of strength is Marvell’s partnership with Samsung to enhance 5G network performance. Marvell’s revenue rose to $832 million in the first quarter (up 20%) while per-share earnings of 29 cents beat estimates by 7%. The company’s networking business expanded 26% and was 60% of total sales. The storage business increased 17% that accounted for 36% of sales. Demand for Marvell’s data processing units remains high. Revenue for Q2 was $1.07 billion—up 47% and in line with estimates. Marvell expects the biggest opportunity in the cloud (bigger than 5G). Analysts expect earnings up 51% for 2021, and up another 33% in 2022.

52 week high. $61.48

52 week low. $32.53

Forward Dividend and Yield. 0.24 (0.40%)

Snap, Inc. (SNAP)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMhQ2_0bVbdzXo00

Company Profile.

Snap operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Spotlight, and Stories that allow people to communicate through images and short videos. Snapchat also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is located in Santa Monica, California.

Analysis.

Snap had a strong Q2 earnings that increased buyers. The company continues to expand its core camera offering and attract both younger users (75% of 13-to-34 year olds in the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, and the Netherlands use Snap!) and others. Active users were 293 million (up 18% from a year ago including 95 million in North America. Revenue per user increased (up 116% in North America in Q2). Revenue per user is a fraction of its peers (in the U.S., $22 for Snap, $59 for Twitter, $233 for Facebook). Management sees a lot of upside for the company. SNAP had a strong Q2 116% increase from a year ago while crushing estimates. The profit of 10 cents per share was 28 cents better than expectations. Management sees strong growth at 50%-plus for years.

52 week high. $26.43

52 week low. $7.68

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Analysts.

References.

Cabot Wealth Network

Yahoo Finance

Note: The writer owns shares of SNAP.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4af96409e013a531cad3fb59affe02c6.blob

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
1020 followers
Loading

More from Tom Handy

El Paso Schools Require Staff and Students Wear a Mask Today

About a year ago, El Paso was one of the most highly infectious cities that had COVID. Today, they are one of the highest vaccinated cities. A reason for this is El Paso is a family-oriented city.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

A Texas City Cancels an Upcoming Event and Continues to Monitor Others

El Paso COVID-19 eventPhoto by Hiu Yan Chelsia Choi on Unsplash. The City of El Paso continues to adapt to the COVID cases. A few upcoming events were canceled. As of Saturday, August 21, El Paso had one new COVID-19 death and 156 new cases. El Paso has a high vaccination rate compared to other cities.Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Announced Re-election Bid but Probably Won’t Get the Black Vote

Before getting elected to Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick was elected to the Texas Senate representing Houston and Harris County. Recently Harris made a comment that could make his reelection even harder than before. Lt. Governor Harris has been reelected twice as Lt. Governor of Texas.Read full story
43 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
Texas State

With Texas Cities Defying Governor Abbott’s Order, This is What You Need to Know

Recent changes in El Paso due to the coronavirus are seeing a lot of changes that are happening very quickly. Several school districts in El Paso have voted to require teachers and students wear a mask on school grounds. The City is requiring people have to wear a mask in stores and businesses. All of this is a challenge against Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. El Paso is looking out for its residents and feels this is the best way to contain COVID-19.Read full story
11 comments
El Paso, TX

Two El Paso School Districts Vote to Require Masks in School

On Tuesday night, El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District voted to require masks in schools for children age 2 and over. There was only one dissenting vote.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is Requiring You to Wear Your Mask in Local Establishments

El Paso COVID-19El Paso mask photo by Andrea Sánchez on Unsplash. El Paso is implementing the mask policy for facilities in the city. “The scientific evidence behind the use of a face cover as a preventive tool is compelling, and it has shown in our region a positive effect in previous surges," Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. "We do not want to wait until we see another surge in our community, but rather take the necessary steps now to protect our community to reduce case numbers and the risk of deaths."Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Texas Parents Should be Aware of Online Criminals

El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez recently tweeted that parents should be aware that their children are targeted by criminal organizations. These criminals want to corrupt children’s minds and get them involved in illegal activities.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Fort Bliss to House Refugees From Afghanistaan

Afghan nationals moving in to Fort BlissAfghanistan image by Amber Clay from Pixabay. The United States has opened doors to about 30,000 Afghan nationals and housing them in El Paso at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was reported by Jacqui Heinrich, a FOX News Correspondent.Read full story
50 comments
El Paso, TX

There are Some New COVID-19 Testing Locations Available in El Paso

El Paso COVID-19 VaccinePhoto by Anna Shvets from Pexels. El Paso’s Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza recently stated that COVID cases among people who’ve been vaccinated are a small number compared to those who are unvaccinated.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

San Antonio is Getting an Infusion Center but They are Not the First City in Texas to Test This

San Antonio COVID patientPhoto by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash. In recent news, Governor Abbott reported that San Antonio will receive the first COVID-19 antibody infusion center. Eight more infusion centers will follow and open in other cities.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

The Latest Update in El Paso on the Coronavirus

El Paso COVID-19 VaccinePhoto by Atoms on Unsplash. This covers some recent updates on the COVID situation from the medical community and schools in El Paso, Texas. Dr. Edward Michelson with the El Paso Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is encouraging everyone to keep wearing a face mask.Read full story
6 comments
El Paso, TX

Socorro Independent School District May Join Other Texas Independent School Districts and Require Masks

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Socorro Independent School district may join Dallas, Austin, and Houston school districts and require everyone to wear a mask on school grounds.Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso May Follow Dallas’ Example and Defy Governor Abbott’s Order

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Matteo Jorjoson on Unsplash. Recently, Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa defied Governor Abbott’s Order and required all teachers to wear a mask at school. In May, Governor Abbott issued an order that schools were not allowed to force anyone to wear a mask. Dallas is looking out for its residents. Could El Paso one day follow their example?Read full story
31 comments
El Paso, TX

EPISD Reports 13 COVID Cases in First Week - A Total of 36 Positive COVID Cases in 3 School Districts

El Paso COVID-19Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay. School just started in El Paso, and individuals are already reporting COVID infections during the first week of school. After a year where some students learned virtually, COVID has not completely vanished.Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Makes a 70% Vaccination Rate but Some are Still Worried About COVID.

El Paso COVID-19Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. As of Friday, 70% of people age 12 and over have received the vaccine in El Paso. The high rate still leaves some officials worried about the spread of COVID in the city. These are some of the latest updates covering El Paso and Fort Bliss.Read full story
6 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is Moving Backwards Instead of Forward When Dealing With COVID

The spread of COVID is increasing instead of going down erasing the progress the city had recently made. El Paso has the sixth-highest rate of COVID cases out of 383 metro cities in the United States.Read full story
14 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
Texas State

Generation Z in Texas Has a lot of Debt Compared to Others

In El Paso, Generation Z has racked up a lot of debt. Many people owe money to some company or agency. The debt isn’t a lot but can increase over time if one isn’t careful.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy