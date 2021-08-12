The Latest Update in El Paso on the Coronavirus

El Paso COVID-19 Vaccine Photo by Atoms on Unsplash

This covers some recent updates on the COVID situation from the medical community and schools in El Paso, Texas.

Masks are recommended

Dr. Edward Michelson with the El Paso Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is encouraging everyone to keep wearing a face mask.

“ Delta variant is spreading all over the country it is the predominate variant right now putting it at 94 percent of all cases of COVID-19. That’s because it’s much more infectious than the earlier versions of COVID-19 and because people who are fully vaccinated can still spread it to others,” Michelson said.

Michelson recommends students should wear a mask while in school.

For children under the age of 12

Dr. Michelson gave this recommendation for children under the age of 12.

“ Children under 12 don’t have access to the vaccine yet. I think it will come sometime this fall. Now that school is back open, it’s very important that we get our children to wear a mask. We know wearing a mask reduces the spread of the virus. Other viral diseases can be avoided by simply wearing a mask. The best way to protect yourself and others is to wear a mask indoors around people,” Michelson said.

For those still thinking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Michelson highly recommends you do to protect yourself and others in your household.

“ For those who have not yet been vaccinated, it’s not too late, go get your vaccine,” Michelson said.

Canutillo Zoom Meeting

Canutillo had a Zoom meeting on Thursday, August 12 at 2:30 pm. At the meeting, Special guest Dr. Endy A. Dominguez Silveyra, a pediatric pulmonologist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, joined Dr. Fuentes. They discussed important information and topics regarding the COVID-19 virus and vaccination in children.

Dr. Dominguez Silveyra is an assistant professor of pediatrics at TTUHSC El Paso and medical director of the Pediatric Pulmonary Function Laboratory and the Respiratory Therapy department at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Dominguez said, “The masks are working… He said if you choose not to be vaccinated, that’s your right. It’s your choice.”

When asked if the vaccines were effective, Dr. Dominguez said they were effective. He added there were changes depending on the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Dominguez was asked about giving the vaccine to children.

“The vaccine could lead to the detriment of a child’s heath. Number one, understand the science behind it. The fact is there is plenty of evidence that the COVID vaccine is very safe.

When asked about the mask, Dr. Dominguez said the mask is uncomfortable but said it works. Dominguez added families should talk about wearing the mask with their children.

During the Question and Answer session, Dr. Domingiez was asked about when the vaccine would be available for children under the age of 12.

Dr. Dominguez did not know but believes a vaccine may come out by the end of the year. He did not hear about when a vaccine would be available for children.

Private schools mask up

Several private schools in El Paso made the decision to make masks required for wear on school grounds. Loretto, Cathedral, and Radford , require their teachers, staff, and students to wear a mask. They are adding temperature checks, desk shields, and sanitation stations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially with the spread of the Delta variant.

Socorro Independent School District mentioned authorizing the use of masks . The requirement was not passed but may be brought up again in the future.

Governor Abbott made the decision to forbid masks in school in May. At this point, Abbott has not changed his mind. Abbott has been busy asking other states for medical support to help with the COVID outbreak happening across the state.

