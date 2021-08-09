EPISD Reports 13 COVID Cases in First Week - A Total of 36 Positive COVID Cases in 3 School Districts

El Paso COVID-19 Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

School just started in El Paso, and individuals are already reporting COVID infections during the first week of school. After a year where some students learned virtually, COVID has not completely vanished.

In the El Paso School District, they reported 13 teachers/staff were tested positive for COVID. No students were reported with the virus.

The Socorro Independent School District reported six positive cases of COVID-19. Five students had the virus and one staff member was reported with the coronavirus.

In the Ysleta Independent School District, they reported 13 positive cases in students and two staff members who had the coronavirus.

“ I think there’s an excellent chance that schools are gonna be the place where covid delta spreads rapidly. If there are unvaccinated, vulnerable adults at home, could be parents not vaccinated, grandparents, aunts, and uncles that’s where I see the big risk,” Dr. Edward Michelson said. Michelson is the Chair of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center.

El Paso Judge Ricardo Samaniego believes the virus could spread because masks are not required in school.

“ When people start taking their masks off and you go into an event and you’re the only one wearing a mask and everybody’s looking at you, what do you do? You take it off,” Samaniego said.

“ Schools have only been open for the first week? Give it 2 more weeks, we're gonna have lots of kids who are sick with sniffles and cold,” Michelson said.

The school districts are doing their best and emphasizing social distancings, deep cleaning.

Even if someone has received the coronavirus vaccine, there is still a chance someone could become infected with the virus.

The Texas Education Agency recently announced the following guidance on where they stand.

Schools do not have to tell parents about a positive case of COVID-19.

Schools do not have to conduct any contact tracing among children when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

If schools do contract tracing for a positive case, parents can still send their child to school — even if they have close contact with an infected student.

How the Delta Variant may affect children

Utah’s epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen told the Utah State Board of Education that models show COVID-19 cases will spike in the fall among school-age children.

“ If we take and predict what we expect is going to happen, these modelers who use math can tell us that we should expect somewhere between an even number where we are right now to even four times as much. So we expect by October these numbers to possibly go up quite significantly. So we think there will be quite a few cases in the K through 12 age group,” Nolen said.

The CDC’s Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends the following for school-age children:

Eligible children should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

should get the COVID-19 vaccine. There should be universal masking in schools.

Children should keep 3 feet of distance between each other.

Schools should tout hand-washing and disinfecting of surfaces.

Schools should embrace contact tracing if there is a positive case.

Infected children should stay home if they’re sick.

Children should stay home from school if they have been infected or have been in close contact with someone who was infected.

The CDC recommends everyone, students, teachers, staff, and visitors should wear a mask on school property.

As the school year continues, it is likely more people will become infected, teachers, staff, and students. It is best to practice the best measures to ensure you or your children do not become infected. Even if people have received two shots of the vaccine, the coronavirus can still spread.

