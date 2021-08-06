El Paso, TX

El Paso Makes a 70% Vaccination Rate but Some are Still Worried About COVID.

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2792Xl_0bKEPaHV00

As of Friday, 70% of people age 12 and over have received the vaccine in El Paso. The high rate still leaves some officials worried about the spread of COVID in the city. These are some of the latest updates covering El Paso and Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss has adjusted its mask policy

With the recent rise in COVID cases in El Paso, Fort Bliss has adjusted the mask policy.

"All service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – must wear appropriate face coverings inside all public and work facilities as well as government vehicles on Fort Bliss."

Parents of school-age children

In Texas, doctors are seeing more children hospitalized because of COVID. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care said the delta variant is twice as contagious for children and adults compared to the previous COVID-19 strains.

Because of the contagiousness of the delta variant, even people that are vaccinated can get infected — they will either be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. But they can still spread the virus to those that aren’t protected, mainly our kids under 12,” Spinner said.

Below are the key points of the article. You can read the version here.

1. Children, teachers, and staff should wear masks.

2. Teachers cannot ask students to wear masks. This would be in violation of Governor Abbott’s stance that forbade schools from requiring them, but he stressed the need for “personal responsibility rather than government mandates.”

3. For students to remain healthy, they should practice good hygiene. Students should not share food or drinks with other students. Additionally, students could wash their hands before lunch, after using the rest room, and they should avoid touching their face.

4. Students should be at a safe distance from other students in the classroom to minimize exposure.

5. Students should stay home if they have signs of COVID-19. Some signs include a fever, runny nose, or sore throat. Some of these signs are also similar to the fly. It is best to get the opinion of a doctor before sending children back to school.

6. Parents cannot ask the school if teachers are vaccinated. Schools are not collecting this information and it is not a requirement for employment.

7. Students should get tested for COVID-19 if they show signs of having the virus. They should remain home and follow directions received from the doctor.

8. Parents of unvaccinated children should wear a mask and keep their distance from others so they do not spread the virus to their children.

9. Only a quarter of children in the age 12 to 15 age group have been vaccinated. Parents are cautious and worried about side effects. Parents should consult their family doctor for their advice if they are concerned.

10. Adults who have received the vaccine may experience some side effects such as a sore arm, muscle fatigue, or fever that lasts for one r two days.

11. The vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11 will not be available until the fall at the earliest.

Guidance from local Healthcare Officials in El Paso

The University Medical Center of El Paso offers the COVID-19 vaccine. They offer walk-in appointments from 10 am to 3 pm every day. If you prefer, you can schedule an appointment. Make sure you bring a copy of your identification. You can schedule an appointment here.

El Paso healthcare officials from The Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center of El Paso, and Las Palmas Del Sol, shared their request on Twitter. They stress that unvaccinated persons receive their vaccine.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 6

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4af96409e013a531cad3fb59affe02c6.blob

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
931 followers
Loading

More from Tom Handy

El Paso, TX

Socorro Independent School District May Join Other Texas Independent School Districts and Require Masks

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Socorro Independent School district may join Dallas, Austin, and Houston school districts and require everyone to wear a mask on school grounds.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso May Follow Dallas’ Example and Defy Governor Abbott’s Order

El Paso COVID-19Photo by Matteo Jorjoson on Unsplash. Recently, Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa defied Governor Abbott’s Order and required all teachers to wear a mask at school. In May, Governor Abbott issued an order that schools were not allowed to force anyone to wear a mask. Dallas is looking out for its residents. Could El Paso one day follow their example?Read full story
26 comments
El Paso, TX

EPISD Reports 13 COVID Cases in First Week - A Total of 36 Positive COVID Cases in 3 School Districts

El Paso COVID-19Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay. School just started in El Paso, and individuals are already reporting COVID infections during the first week of school. After a year where some students learned virtually, COVID has not completely vanished.Read full story
12 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is Moving Backwards Instead of Forward When Dealing With COVID

The spread of COVID is increasing instead of going down erasing the progress the city had recently made. El Paso has the sixth-highest rate of COVID cases out of 383 metro cities in the United States.Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
Texas State

Generation Z in Texas Has a lot of Debt Compared to Others

In El Paso, Generation Z has racked up a lot of debt. Many people owe money to some company or agency. The debt isn’t a lot but can increase over time if one isn’t careful.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Migrants are On the Move in El Paso, Texas

El Paso migrantsScreenshot from El Paso Border Patrol. This is a follow-up to the last article on migrants in the borderland as migrants are moving around the city. Recently a ride-sharing driver in El Paso picked up a migrant. After the ride, he told his company not to sign up the passenger again. Well, the driver received a notice to pick up the same passenger. When this happened he decided to tell his story to KVIA-7.Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Reports the First Cases of the Delta Variant

El Paso COVID-19Image by v-a-n-3-ss-a from Pixabay. At a briefing Friday afternoon, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego stated there were three Delta variant COVID cases in women in their 20s, 40s, and 60s. It appears the Delta variant can affect anyone despite their age.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Willie Nelson and Beto O’Rourke Make a Stance Against Texas Politics

Beto O’Rourke and others marched against unequal voting rights starting from Austin. This weekend Willie Nelson is singing for free in Austin also against the government of Texas and the changes in voting rights.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Another Soldier is Missing at Fort Bliss, Texas

Fort Bliss Sergeant Soto missingPhoto created by KVIA-7 and Fort Bliss. In El Paso, Fort Bliss needs your help to find a soldier who went missing Tuesday morning. Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus is with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He has been missing from his place of duty for 48 hours. Sergeant Soto was last seen at his Battalion on Monday at 10:14 a.m.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Where El Paso School Districts Stand on School’s Reopening and Potential COVID Cases

El Paso COVID-19Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay. As the virus reemerges, the CDC has recommended fully vaccinated people wear a mask to prevent a further spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, approximately 68% of people age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated in El Paso.Read full story
4 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the business in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
El Paso, TX

The Best Roofers in El Paso and One Way to Prepare for the Next Rainstorm

Finding the best roofer in El PasoImage by sandid from Pixabay. El Paso has seen a lot of rain this year and there may be a few more days of rain left in the summer. So getting a roofer out to prepare for the next storm may be hard since they are busy working on homes of people who were affected by the recent rain. I know because I am having my roof repaired right now.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Student Loan Debt Eliminated for Community College Students in Texas

El Paso Community CollegeImage by uniliderpromocion from Pixabay. Funds for the Emergency Relief money were approved for El Paso Community College students. The funds were available on a first-come basis.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

What You Need to Know Heading Back to School in the Borderland

El Paso back to schoolImage by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay. Most students in El Paso are returning to school on August 2, 2021. The summer is over for children as they return to school.Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Houston COVID Rates are Rising, and a New Variant Enters

Houston is seeing a rise in COVID after a decline. The Delta variant has been the primary COVID variant but the Lambda has been recently identified in a patient. This has caused concern for city representatives.Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Migrants are Still Crossing the Southern Border in Texas

Close to El Paso in Hudspeth County, since October migrants have been flooding the area bringing crime and death. Two ranchers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of the Mexican cartels.Read full story
Texas State

Free Pet and $125 Given to a Texas Home That Adopts a Pet by Friday

This Friday, July 23, 2021, free pets are given away along with $125 to the new home. The El Paso Animal Services and the Best Friends Animal Society teamed up to each home that adopts a new pet.Read full story
El Paso, TX

El Paso's City Leaders and Medical Experts are Not Talking About COVID Variant. Or are They?

El Paso City LeadersScreenshot from El Paso Matters. On Monday, July 19, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there were no cases of the Delta variant in the city. Recently some medical experts said there may be cases of the Delta variant in the city. Mayor Leeser helped confirm this in the press conference after recent health officials said there may be a chance the Delta variant was in El Paso.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 6

Community Policy