El Paso Makes a 70% Vaccination Rate but Some are Still Worried About COVID.

As of Friday, 70% of people age 12 and over have received the vaccine in El Paso. The high rate still leaves some officials worried about the spread of COVID in the city. These are some of the latest updates covering El Paso and Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss has adjusted its mask policy

With the recent rise in COVID cases in El Paso, Fort Bliss has adjusted the mask policy.

" All service members , federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – must wear appropriate face coverings inside all public and work facilities as well as government vehicles on Fort Bliss."

Parents of school-age children

In Texas, doctors are seeing more children hospitalized because of COVID. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care said the delta variant is twice as contagious for children and adults compared to the previous COVID-19 strains.

“ Because of the contagiousness of the delta variant, even people that are vaccinated can get infected — they will either be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. But they can still spread the virus to those that aren’t protected, mainly our kids under 12,” Spinner said.

1. Children, teachers, and staff should wear masks.

2. Teachers cannot ask students to wear masks. This would be in violation of Governor Abbott’s stance that forbade schools from requiring them, but he stressed the need for “ personal responsibility rather than government mandates.”

3. For students to remain healthy, they should practice good hygiene. Students should not share food or drinks with other students. Additionally, students could wash their hands before lunch, after using the rest room, and they should avoid touching their face.

4. Students should be at a safe distance from other students in the classroom to minimize exposure.

5. Students should stay home if they have signs of COVID-19. Some signs include a fever, runny nose, or sore throat. Some of these signs are also similar to the fly. It is best to get the opinion of a doctor before sending children back to school.

6. Parents cannot ask the school if teachers are vaccinated. Schools are not collecting this information and it is not a requirement for employment.

7. Students should get tested for COVID-19 if they show signs of having the virus. They should remain home and follow directions received from the doctor.

8. Parents of unvaccinated children should wear a mask and keep their distance from others so they do not spread the virus to their children.

9. Only a quarter of children in the age 12 to 15 age group have been vaccinated. Parents are cautious and worried about side effects. Parents should consult their family doctor for their advice if they are concerned.

10. Adults who have received the vaccine may experience some side effects such as a sore arm, muscle fatigue, or fever that lasts for one r two days.

11. The vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11 will not be available until the fall at the earliest.

Guidance from local Healthcare Officials in El Paso

The University Medical Center of El Paso offers the COVID-19 vaccine. They offer walk-in appointments from 10 am to 3 pm every day. If you prefer, you can schedule an appointment. Make sure you bring a copy of your identification. You can schedule an appointment here .

El Paso healthcare officials from The Hospitals of Providence, University Medical Center of El Paso, and Las Palmas Del Sol, shared their request on Twitter . They stress that unvaccinated persons receive their vaccine.

