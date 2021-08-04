The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.
The state of Texas lowered the additional unemployment benefits and that should get businesses hiring. Unemployment in El Paso is 7.3% for June 2021 figures which is up from 6.5% a month prior. This is down from a high of 14% a year ago when the coronavirus hit the city.
If you are unemployed or want to change jobs, this is the best time to do that as many companies are hiring.
These are the companies that are currently hiring in El Paso:
Sales Representative
Matress Liquidators, LLC
Pay - $40,000 to $100,000 a year (plus commission)
Mattress Liquidator looks for your fulfillment in growth in your career and financial well-being (in other words they want their employees to really succeed. The company provides all of the proper tools to be financially successful at Mattress Liquidators).
Responsibilities:
- Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers
- Commission pay is above average in the industry
- Family-oriented business
- Paid training provided
- Room for advancement and management for the company
- Fastest growing company in their industry in the area
- Prospect and contact potential customers
- Reach agreed upon sales targets by the deadline
- Resolve customer inquiries and complaints
Qualifications:
Previous experience in sales, customer service, or other related fields
Familiarity with CRM platforms
Ability to build rapport with clients
Strong negotiation skills
Deadline and detail-oriented
Apply here
Transit Armed Security Officer
Allied Universal
Full-Time position available
Pay - $10.10 per hour
Benefits - medical, dental, and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, and more
Requirements.
- At least 21 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent
- Possess effective written and oral communication and interpersonal skills with ability to deal with all levels of personnel and the general public in a professional and effective manner
- Licensing requirements are subject to state and/or local laws and regulations and may be required prior to employment.
- As a condition of employment, the employee must successfully complete a background investigation and a drug screen in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws
- Driving Positions: must possess a valid Driver’s License with at least one year of driving experience, a clean driving record (no major violations within last 36 months, no more than 1 accident in last 24 months, no more than one minor moving violation in last 24 months), a minimum level of insurance as required by Company policy, and the ability to safely operate a vehicle required.
- Display exceptional customer service and communication skills
- Have intermediate computer skills to operate innovative, wireless technology at client specific sites
- Ability to handle crisis situations at the client site, calmly and efficiently
- Must be able to handle working with high volume general public
- Ability to provide high-quality security services to protect people and property, while maintaining proficiency in the use of all assigned protective equipment, restraint devices, and weapons
- Participate in industry-specific security/safety training programs
- Able to:
- Work in various environments such as cold weather, rain/snow, or heat
- Occasionally lift or carry up to 40 pounds
- Climb stairs, ramps, or ladders occasionally during shift
- Stand or walk on various surfaces for long periods of time
Apply here.
Medical
Vivian Health
Travel Nurse
Pay - $3,170 weekly
Description
Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN Neuro ICU for a travel nursing job in El Paso, Texas.
Job Description
Specialty: Neuro ICU
Discipline: RN
Requirements include:
- Free Private Housing or Generous Housing Allowance
- Comprehensive Health Insurance with Prescription Coverage
- Dependent Health Insurance with Prescription Coverage
- Competitive Salaries
- Referral Bonuses
- Travel Reimbursement
- Shift Differentials
- 401(k) Retirement Plan
- Direct Deposit/Free Checking
- Unlimited Free CE Credits
Minimum Requirements:
- At Least 1 Year of Recent Acute Care Experience
- ASN, BSN, or MSN Required
Apply here.
Truck Driver
System Transport Inc.
Chaparral, NM
Experienced CDL driver
Pay - $5,000 weekly
Average $61,928 weekly
Benefits - medical, dental, 401K
Paid vacation
Signing bonus - $5,000
Description
- Regional and OTR requirements
- Most weekends off
- Paid orientation
- Includes airfare, single-occupancy room, breakfast, and lunch
- Arrive Monday, get your truck by Thursday.
Requirements
- Must have a valid Class A Driver’s License (CDL-A)
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- 4+ months of driving experience required
- 6+ months of driving experience required for Glass
Fleet Division
For more information on routes or questions, call (844) 611-3386.
Apply here.
Other resources you can check for companies hiring are Indeed, USA Jobs, Work in Texas, LinkedIn, Virtual Job Fairs, and El Paso Facebook job groups. Companies are hiring in the El Paso area.
