The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

The state of Texas lowered the additional unemployment benefits and that should get businesses hiring. Unemployment in El Paso is 7.3% for June 2021 figures which is up from 6.5% a month prior. This is down from a high of 14% a year ago when the coronavirus hit the city.

If you are unemployed or want to change jobs, this is the best time to do that as many companies are hiring.

These are the companies that are currently hiring in El Paso:

Sales Representative

Matress Liquidators, LLC

Pay - $40,000 to $100,000 a year (plus commission)

Mattress Liquidator looks for your fulfillment in growth in your career and financial well-being (in other words they want their employees to really succeed. The company provides all of the proper tools to be financially successful at Mattress Liquidators).

Responsibilities:

Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers

Commission pay is above average in the industry

Family-oriented business

Paid training provided

Room for advancement and management for the company

Fastest growing company in their industry in the area

Prospect and contact potential customers

Reach agreed upon sales targets by the deadline

Resolve customer inquiries and complaints

​Qualifications:

Previous experience in sales, customer service, or other related fields

Familiarity with CRM platforms

Ability to build rapport with clients

Strong negotiation skills

Deadline and detail-oriented

Apply here

Transit Armed Security Officer

Allied Universal

Full-Time position available

Pay - $10.10 per hour

Benefits - medical, dental, and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, and more

Requirements.

At least 21 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent

Possess effective written and oral communication and interpersonal skills with ability to deal with all levels of personnel and the general public in a professional and effective manner

Licensing requirements are subject to state and/or local laws and regulations and may be required prior to employment.

As a condition of employment, the employee must successfully complete a background investigation and a drug screen in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws

Driving Positions : must possess a valid Driver’s License with at least one year of driving experience, a clean driving record (no major violations within last 36 months, no more than 1 accident in last 24 months, no more than one minor moving violation in last 24 months), a minimum level of insurance as required by Company policy, and the ability to safely operate a vehicle required.

: must possess a valid Driver’s License with at least one year of driving experience, a clean driving record (no major violations within last 36 months, no more than 1 accident in last 24 months, no more than one minor moving violation in last 24 months), a minimum level of insurance as required by Company policy, and the ability to safely operate a vehicle required. Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Have intermediate computer skills to operate innovative, wireless technology at client specific sites

Ability to handle crisis situations at the client site, calmly and efficiently

Must be able to handle working with high volume general public

Ability to provide high-quality security services to protect people and property, while maintaining proficiency in the use of all assigned protective equipment, restraint devices, and weapons

Participate in industry-specific security/safety training programs

Able to:

Work in various environments such as cold weather, rain/snow, or heat



Occasionally lift or carry up to 40 pounds



Climb stairs, ramps, or ladders occasionally during shift



Stand or walk on various surfaces for long periods of time

Apply here .

Medical

Vivian Health

Travel Nurse

Pay - $3,170 weekly

Description

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN Neuro ICU for a travel nursing job in El Paso, Texas.

Job Description

Specialty: Neuro ICU

Discipline: RN

Requirements include:

Free Private Housing or Generous Housing Allowance

Comprehensive Health Insurance with Prescription Coverage

Dependent Health Insurance with Prescription Coverage

Competitive Salaries

Referral Bonuses

Travel Reimbursement

Shift Differentials

401(k) Retirement Plan

Direct Deposit/Free Checking

Unlimited Free CE Credits

Minimum Requirements:

At Least 1 Year of Recent Acute Care Experience

ASN, BSN, or MSN Required

Apply here .

Truck Driver

System Transport Inc.

Chaparral, NM

Experienced CDL driver

Pay - $5,000 weekly

Average $61,928 weekly

Benefits - medical, dental, 401K

Paid vacation

Signing bonus - $5,000

Description

Regional and OTR requirements

Most weekends off

Paid orientation

Includes airfare, single-occupancy room, breakfast, and lunch

Arrive Monday, get your truck by Thursday.

Requirements

Must have a valid Class A Driver’s License (CDL-A)

Must be 21 years of age or older

4+ months of driving experience required

6+ months of driving experience required for Glass

Fleet Division

For more information on routes or questions, call (844) 611-3386.

Apply here .

Other resources you can check for companies hiring are Indeed, USA Jobs, Work in Texas, LinkedIn, Virtual Job Fairs, and El Paso Facebook job groups. Companies are hiring in the El Paso area.

