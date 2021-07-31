El Paso Reports the First Cases of the Delta Variant

El Paso COVID-19 Image by v-a-n-3-ss-a from Pixabay

At a briefing Friday afternoon, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego stated there were three Delta variant COVID cases in women in their 20s, 40s, and 60s. It appears the Delta variant can affect anyone despite their age.

All three women were isolated and underwent contact tracing. One of the women was in the hospital but was released. The other two women had mild symptoms.

In El Paso, 62.2% of people (378.K people) have received the vaccine. Of those, 56.1% (342K people) have been fully vaccinated and received the two doses.

El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza urged those to get vaccinated right away if they have not had the vaccine.

“ It should come as no surprise to our community that the Delta variant is now confirmed in our community. We knew it was only a matter of time, which is why it is important for members of our community to get vaccinated,” said Ocaranza. “The vaccine provides an important layer of protection to individuals who may become seriously ill if they get the virus."

Even after being fully vaccinated, there is a chance someone can come down with the coronavirus. The vaccine is not full proof and there is a slight chance someone could be infected.

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain that was first identified in India in December. The Delta variant swept through that country and Great Britain before reaching the U.S. The Delta variant is now the dominant variant.

The CDC described the Delta variant was more transmissible than the common cold, influenza, and other viruses such as Ebola, smallpox, MERS, SARS, and Ebola.

Inci Yildirim, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and a vaccinologist, said, “ All viruses evolve over time and undergo changes as they spread and replicate.”

Here are five things to know about the Delta variant:

1. The Delta variant is more contagious than the other COVID strains. Recently, the Delta variant has been the cause of recent COVID cases.

2. Unvaccinated people are at risk. Younger people are more at risk of getting the Delta variant since younger children cannot receive the COVID vaccine. There is a chance they could spread the Delta variant to other people who may be vaccinated.

3. The Delta variant could lead to local breakouts in the city. A large number of people vaccinated in a city could help prevent a large breakout of the Delta variant.

4. Doctors are still learning more about the Delta variant. The medical field is still learning about the effects of the Delta variant. With some people, it has a strong effect while in others the effect is not as strong. So the effects of the Delta variant may depend on the person.

5. Vaccination is the best protection against the Delta variant. It is recommended to get two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and then wait two weeks to get the full effect of the vaccination.

COVID symptoms

These symptoms appear 2-14 days after exposure to the COVID-19 virus. People with these symptoms may have the virus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Look for COVID-19 warning signs. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek medical emergency care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The coronavirus is still spreading so continue to take precautions.

