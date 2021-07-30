Willie Nelson and Beto O’Rourke Make a Stance Against Texas Politics

Austin Capitol Image by 1778011 from Pixabay

Beto O’Rourke and others marched against unequal voting rights starting from Austin. This weekend Willie Nelson is singing for free in Austin also against the government of Texas and the changes in voting rights.

“ They can only hold out for so long,” O'Rourke said. “So it’s really no longer up to the Texas Democrats. It’s up to President Biden and it’s up to the U.S. Senate."

On Wednesday, O'Rourke began the march along with Reverend William Barber, the national co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign. They marched the group out of Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown with signs that stated: “Pass All Provisions of the For the People Act".

As the march proceeded down the interstate frontage road blocked off by police, they headed toward Austin. About a mile into the march, Barber reminded the crowd over a bullhorn to stay socially distanced.

During the march, a woman in an SUV stopped in the middle of the road outside a hotel to yell at the group. She was saying voting was accessible to all. The crowd broke out in a chant and drowned her out.

The 27-mile march with the former Congressman is expected to end in Austin on Saturday.

The march organizers hope to fully restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, offer permanent protections for all undocumented immigrants, and end the filibuster in the U.S. Senate.

A 20-year-old student from Houston joined the march. He gave up his $2,000 classes to join this protest.

“ President Biden thinks that we can out-organize Jim Crow voter suppression,” he said. “This is a historic moment. And if he cannot stand up to the plate today and fight for people like me, then this country will go down.”

The Austin march is a reminder of the civil rights march in 1965 from Selma, Alabama to the capital in Montgomery for the civil rights of black citizens. The march to Austin was broken up over four days in the morning time unlike the march to Montgomery where they marched continuously. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee marched to register Black voters.

This march was organized by Reverand Dr. William Barber with the Poor People’s Campaign and former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke’s voter outreach organization, Powered by People.

The Poor People’s Campaign has organized and run several events across the country on voting rights.

What you need to know about Willie Nelson’s concert on Saturday

" It is important that we ensure the right for every American to vote and vote safely,” Nelson tells the Houston Chronicle. “The bill is un-American.”

The rally kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Texas Capitol. This is expected to attract upwards of 10,000 attendees. There is no word on the exact time when Nelson will perform. Nelson is performing this free show on the Capitol steps showing his support for voting rights.

Nelson said the bill is designed to reduce votes from the elderly, disabled, and people of color.

O’Rourke and Nelson have worked together in the past.

In 2018, joined O'Rourke on the campaign trail during his bid to unseat Ted Cruz. Nelson lives in nearby Luck, Texas. Earlier this summer, Nelson and O'Rourke raised funds in support of the Democrats after the controversial voting rights bill was revived during Texas' special legislative session and Democratic lawmakers.

These nonviolent protests are drawing national attention to the political actions in Texas.

