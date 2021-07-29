Fort Bliss, TX

Another Soldier is Missing at Fort Bliss, Texas

Tom Handy

Fort Bliss Sergeant Soto missingPhoto created by KVIA-7 and Fort Bliss

In El Paso, Fort Bliss needs your help to find a soldier who went missing Tuesday morning. Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus is with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He has been missing from his place of duty for 48 hours. Sergeant Soto was last seen at his Battalion on Monday at 10:14 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, Sergeant Soto de Jesus did not report for duty on Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. His unit initiated the Fort Bliss Well Being Battle Drill for an Absent Service Member.

Sergeant Soto de Jesus’ car was last seen traveling Monday at 1:52 p.m. on I-25 north of Las Cruces, New Mexico. There are attempts to try and identify the driver of the vehicle. No information was revealed bout how the car was identified but the Border patrol checkpoint north of Las Cruces has a license plate reader.

The Iron Duke Battalion and Ready First Combat Team is actively searching for our teammate. We are in communication with Sgt. Soto’s family and are working with military and local law enforcement to quickly find him and bring him home safely,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Garner, commander, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment.

Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus was driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates KXG7848. Sergeant Soto de Jesus is of Puerto Rican descent and 28 years old. He is 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Fort Bliss representatives have been calling Sergeant Soto de Jesus on his telephone but no one answers. The unit has also searched his residence and contacted his family. No information about Seargeant Soto De Jesus has been found.

His unit listed Soto de Jesus as DUSTWUN or whereabouts unknown.

"The Iron Duke Battalion and Ready First Combat Team is actively searching for our teammate," said Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Garner.
"We are in communication with Sgt. Soto’s family and are working with military and local law enforcement to quickly find him and bring him home safely," Garner said.

On July 29, the state of Texas announced a statewide CLEAR Alert for the missing Sergeant Soto. The CLEAR Alert was created in 2019 by the Texas legislature for missing children and senior citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuxId_0bBukOQx00
Fort Bliss Sergeant Soto missingImage by News4 Santonio and Fort Bliss

Fort Bliss soldier has been missing for over a year

Private Richard Halladay went missing on July 24, 2020, and he is still missing. Halladay is assigned to 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery. There is a $25,000 reward for information on Private Halladay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hi4eq_0bBukOQx00
Fort Bliss Private Richard Halladay missingScrrenshot from Richard Halladay Facebook page

Fort Bliss encourages anyone with information concerning Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus or Private Richard Halladay to contact the Military Police Desk at 915-744-1237 or the Criminal Investigation Division Office at 915-300-7866.

Last year, the Army changed its policies on missing soldiers after the Fort Hood, Texas incidents.

The challenges at Fort Hood forced us to take a critical look at our systems, our policies, and ourselves. This is not just about metrics, but about possessing the ability to show compassion for our teammates and to look out for the best interest of our Soldiers. This report, without a doubt, will cause the Army to change our culture,” Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said. “We thank the committee members for their outstanding efforts to provide us with an honest, fact based assessment of the conditions at Fort Hood and a slate of recommended actions intended to benefit that installation and the entire Army.”

These are the results of the new Army policy.

In response to the findings of the independent review, I have signed a directive clarifying expectations and responsibilities of unit commanders and Army law enforcement authorities focused on the first 48 hours after a Soldier fails to report for duty,” Secretary McCarthy said. “When one of our teammates does not report for duty, we will change their duty status to ‘absent-unknown’ and take immediate action to find them.”

