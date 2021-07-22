Migrants are Still Crossing the Southern Border in Texas

El Paso stash house Photo by KTSM

Close to El Paso in Hudspeth County, since October migrants have been flooding the area bringing crime and death.

Two ranchers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of the Mexican cartels.

One rancher showed Fox News four structures on his sprawling property were illegally entered by migrants. The rancher said the burglars ransacked the kitchen of an old ranch house as they searched for food. In another instance, he said migrants kicked down the door of a small structure at the back of the property.

Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West spoke to Fox News from his office.

" We've had several break-ins. Typically they break-in, they try to find food, water, things to continue on their journey," West said. "Here recently, we had a break-in where they broke into the house and stole a bunch of guns. That's a big concern."

" I think the biggest thing is the Biden administration. Prior to him even being elected we saw this surge come up," he said.

" Let's secure the damn border," West said. "Put border patrol back on the border, let border patrol do their jobs, let ICE do their jobs, and make the damn U.S. attorney do their job."

The chief of staff in the Hudspeth County sheriff’s office, Marty Bustamonte, blamed the media for the surge along the border.

"The media only shows you a certain perception of what's really going on," he told Fox News. "They show, you know, groups of immigrants walking up to work from surrendering, and just basically the story is over. But in reality, some people don't make it."

Hudspeth County locals aren’t alone in their fear of the cartels.

" Since the mafia brought us, they took a picture of us. And if anything happens, we can’t get away from them," an illegal immigrant trafficked by the cartels said from the county jail. The illegal immigrant was detained after he was caught breaking into a Hudspeth County property.

" They are violent. They want to spill blood," he said. "They aren’t afraid of anything."

In nearby Santa Teresa, migrants were found in a stash house.

Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez tweeted that 32 migrants were found in a stash house.

“ It is crucial that we engage with our community on both sides of the border to get their assistance in getting more information on these wanted criminals. By increasing public awareness through the ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative we increase our ability to apprehend these perpetrators which makes our border community more safe and secure,” said, Chief Gloria I. Chavez.

Posters and photos of fugitives are posted along the walls at the port of entry at the Mexico and United States border. The information is also posted at the immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

If you see someone who may look like one of these individuals, you can make an anonymous call. You can call 800-635-2509 and 915-314-8194.

The unnamed smuggling kingpin provides ladders for migrants to scale the border wall. The migrants go through the mountain and desert trails with “guides”. The guides run back to Mexico at the first sign of trouble or they abandon men, women, and children who fall behind. Occasionally, the migrants will carry drugs in their backpacks.

“ He (is responsible) for a lot of illegal activity with the smuggling and the transportation of migrants between the ports of entry in very high-risk regions,” Chavez said. “Many times, the migrants take risks because they are encouraged to climb the border wall and often get stuck at the top and not able to get down.”

