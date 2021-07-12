El Paso, TX

The Vaccine is Out But El Pasoans Are Still Getting COVID

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUAZ6_0auQKR0W00
El Paso COVID-19Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The city of El Paso reported that 12 people have contracted the coronavirus even though the vaccine is available. There have been no recent deaths but hospital rates show 48 people are hospitalized with 14 people in ICU.

The total number of cases in El Paso for people who have contracted the coronavirus stands at 136,901 cases. The highest number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is in the 20-29 age group, followed by the 30-39 age group and 40-49 age group.

By the El Paso zip code, the highest number of those with the coronavirus is 79907, 79905, and 79905. The full list can be seen on the El Paso Strong website.

COVID Vaccine

The COVID vaccine has been available this year. Residents can receive the COVID test at one of the many locations across the city. Free or reduced rides are also available from Uber, Lyft, Project Amistad, and Sun Metro. SunMetro provides free rides to the County Coliseum, the Convention Center, and West Side Vaccination Site.

Major retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Albertsons offers the COVID vaccine. Appointments are not required and you can walk in to receive the vaccine. Other locations that offer the COVID vaccine include:

COVID-19 vaccine sites

• 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

• 9341 Alameda

• 7380 Remcon

• 9566 Railroad

United Medical Memorial Center

El Paso Sports Park

1780 N. Zaragoza

Appointments are recommended

Be sure to make your second appointment for the vaccine if you received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine recommends you receive the second shot 28 days (4 weeks) after the first vaccine. With the Pfizer vaccine, it is recommended you receive the second shot 21 days (3 weeks) later.

If you miss the second vaccine, it is recommended you receive the second shot as soon as possible. Otherwise, you may have to start the cycle all over again.

For more specific details on the COVID-19 vaccine sites, you can see the information here.

The COVID vaccine is free for anyone who is age 12 and older.

In El Paso, the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 368.4K people vaccinated. To date, 54.5% of people, or 331.9K are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two vaccine shots. The highest number of people who received the vaccine was in April and now the numbers are declining.

Looking more into the numbers, the age of people shows who is receiving the vaccine and who isn’t.

Age COVID Vaccine Percentage

60+ 78.4%

40-59 56%

18-39 39.6%

12-17 32%

Until the numbers increase, people can still become infected with the COVID-19. Even those who have received the vaccine, can carry the virus and infect those who have not received the vaccine.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samiengo has been at odds with the Texas Governor’s action on the mask. Governor Abbott lifted the mask mandate to help businesses and the community to open up.

I think it’s very disrespectful to the Biden administration who is going completely in the opposite way,” Samaniego said. “You have Dr. (Anthony) Fauci saying we should wear double masks and you have the governor of Texas saying that it’s OK not to. As I said, his directive would be equivalent to saying you don’t have to wear a seatbelt but if you want to, go ahead and use it… You wouldn’t dare make that comment.”

Feel free to share this information with others in your community since some people may not be aware of where and how they can receive the COVID vaccine. The information doesn’t always travel the easiest to those who need to find out.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4af96409e013a531cad3fb59affe02c6.blob

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
895 followers
Loading

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Generation Z in Texas Has a lot of Debt Compared to Others

In El Paso, Generation Z has racked up a lot of debt. Many people owe money to some company or agency. The debt isn’t a lot but can increase over time if one isn’t careful.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Migrants are On the Move in El Paso, Texas

El Paso migrantsScreenshot from El Paso Border Patrol. This is a follow-up to the last article on migrants in the borderland as migrants are moving around the city. Recently a ride-sharing driver in El Paso picked up a migrant. After the ride, he told his company not to sign up the passenger again. Well, the driver received a notice to pick up the same passenger. When this happened he decided to tell his story to KVIA-7.Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso Reports the First Cases of the Delta Variant

El Paso COVID-19Image by v-a-n-3-ss-a from Pixabay. At a briefing Friday afternoon, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego stated there were three Delta variant COVID cases in women in their 20s, 40s, and 60s. It appears the Delta variant can affect anyone despite their age.Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Willie Nelson and Beto O’Rourke Make a Stance Against Texas Politics

Beto O’Rourke and others marched against unequal voting rights starting from Austin. This weekend Willie Nelson is singing for free in Austin also against the government of Texas and the changes in voting rights.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Another Soldier is Missing at Fort Bliss, Texas

Fort Bliss Sergeant Soto missingPhoto created by KVIA-7 and Fort Bliss. In El Paso, Fort Bliss needs your help to find a soldier who went missing Tuesday morning. Sergeant Daniel A. Soto de Jesus is with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He has been missing from his place of duty for 48 hours. Sergeant Soto was last seen at his Battalion on Monday at 10:14 a.m.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

Where El Paso School Districts Stand on School’s Reopening and Potential COVID Cases

El Paso COVID-19Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay. As the virus reemerges, the CDC has recommended fully vaccinated people wear a mask to prevent a further spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, approximately 68% of people age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated in El Paso.Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the business in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
El Paso, TX

The Best Roofers in El Paso and One Way to Prepare for the Next Rainstorm

Finding the best roofer in El PasoImage by sandid from Pixabay. El Paso has seen a lot of rain this year and there may be a few more days of rain left in the summer. So getting a roofer out to prepare for the next storm may be hard since they are busy working on homes of people who were affected by the recent rain. I know because I am having my roof repaired right now.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Student Loan Debt Eliminated for Community College Students in Texas

El Paso Community CollegeImage by uniliderpromocion from Pixabay. Funds for the Emergency Relief money were approved for El Paso Community College students. The funds were available on a first-come basis.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

What You Need to Know Heading Back to School in the Borderland

El Paso back to schoolImage by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay. Most students in El Paso are returning to school on August 2, 2021. The summer is over for children as they return to school.Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Houston COVID Rates are Rising, and a New Variant Enters

Houston is seeing a rise in COVID after a decline. The Delta variant has been the primary COVID variant but the Lambda has been recently identified in a patient. This has caused concern for city representatives.Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Migrants are Still Crossing the Southern Border in Texas

Close to El Paso in Hudspeth County, since October migrants have been flooding the area bringing crime and death. Two ranchers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of the Mexican cartels.Read full story
Texas State

Free Pet and $125 Given to a Texas Home That Adopts a Pet by Friday

This Friday, July 23, 2021, free pets are given away along with $125 to the new home. The El Paso Animal Services and the Best Friends Animal Society teamed up to each home that adopts a new pet.Read full story
El Paso, TX

El Paso's City Leaders and Medical Experts are Not Talking About COVID Variant. Or are They?

El Paso City LeadersScreenshot from El Paso Matters. On Monday, July 19, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there were no cases of the Delta variant in the city. Recently some medical experts said there may be cases of the Delta variant in the city. Mayor Leeser helped confirm this in the press conference after recent health officials said there may be a chance the Delta variant was in El Paso.Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. El Paso companies are hiring this summer in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.Read full story
El Paso, TX

A Look at the COVID Breakthrough Infections in El Paso and Exactly What it is

El Paso COVID-19COVID image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay. You may have seen stories or references to the COVID breakthrough infections that may be in El Paso. According to the CDC, this is exactly what it is:Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

This is What You Need to Know About El Paso Students Getting Ready For School.

With summer about to end, El Paso students are getting ready to see their school break end and start off a new school year. The past year has been tough for families, students as well as teachers as everyone had to make last-minute adjustments because of the virus.Read full story
El Paso, TX

The Coronavirus Delta Variant May Have Made its Way to El Paso

El Paso COVID-19Image by SeeMoon JaaMoon from Pixabay. Dr. Edward Michaelson of Texas Tech University Health and Sciences believes the Delta variant is in El Paso, Texas. El Paso does not have the equipment to detect the Delta variant so leaders do not know the answer.Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso's Own Ivan Melendez was Selected by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins selected El Paso’s own Ivan Melendez in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Melendez is a sophomore for the University of Texas Longhorns where he played third base. He was selected 479th overall. Melendez may return to the Longhorns for another college season.Read full story

U.F.C. Continues its Stellar Growth From Las Vegas

Hong Kong’s Crypto.com opened a $175 million partnership with the sport Las VegasUltimate Fighting Championship (U.F.C.). The deal is for 10 years. The Crypto.com logo will appear on the apparel of athletes in and out of the Octagon where the athletes fight.Read full story

Comments / 7

Community Policy