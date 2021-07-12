The Vaccine is Out But El Pasoans Are Still Getting COVID

El Paso COVID-19 Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

The city of El Paso reported that 12 people have contracted the coronavirus even though the vaccine is available. There have been no recent deaths but hospital rates show 48 people are hospitalized with 14 people in ICU.

The total number of cases in El Paso for people who have contracted the coronavirus stands at 136,901 cases. The highest number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is in the 20-29 age group, followed by the 30-39 age group and 40-49 age group.

By the El Paso zip code, the highest number of those with the coronavirus is 79907, 79905, and 79905. The full list can be seen on the El Paso Strong website .

COVID Vaccine

The COVID vaccine has been available this year. Residents can receive the COVID test at one of the many locations across the city. Free or reduced rides are also available from Uber , Lyft , Project Amistad , and Sun Metro. SunMetro provides free rides to the County Coliseum, the Convention Center, and West Side Vaccination Site.

Major retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Albertsons offers the COVID vaccine. Appointments are not required and you can walk in to receive the vaccine. Other locations that offer the COVID vaccine include:

COVID-19 vaccine sites

• 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

• 9341 Alameda

• 7380 Remcon

• 9566 Railroad

United Medical Memorial Center

El Paso Sports Park

1780 N. Zaragoza

Appointments are recommended

Be sure to make your second appointment for the vaccine if you received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine recommends you receive the second shot 28 days (4 weeks) after the first vaccine. With the Pfizer vaccine, it is recommended you receive the second shot 21 days (3 weeks) later.

If you miss the second vaccine, it is recommended you receive the second shot as soon as possible. Otherwise, you may have to start the cycle all over again.

For more specific details on the COVID-19 vaccine sites, you can see the information here .

The COVID vaccine is free for anyone who is age 12 and older.

In El Paso, the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 368.4K people vaccinated. To date, 54.5% of people, or 331.9K are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two vaccine shots. The highest number of people who received the vaccine was in April and now the numbers are declining.

Looking more into the numbers, the age of people shows who is receiving the vaccine and who isn’t.

Age COVID Vaccine Percentage

60+ 78.4%

40-59 56%

18-39 39.6%

12-17 32%

Until the numbers increase, people can still become infected with the COVID-19. Even those who have received the vaccine, can carry the virus and infect those who have not received the vaccine.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samiengo has been at odds with the Texas Governor’s action on the mask. Governor Abbott lifted the mask mandate to help businesses and the community to open up.

“ I think it’s very disrespectful to the Biden administration who is going completely in the opposite way,” Samaniego said. “You have Dr. (Anthony) Fauci saying we should wear double masks and you have the governor of Texas saying that it’s OK not to. As I said, his directive would be equivalent to saying you don’t have to wear a seatbelt but if you want to, go ahead and use it… You wouldn’t dare make that comment.”

Feel free to share this information with others in your community since some people may not be aware of where and how they can receive the COVID vaccine. The information doesn’t always travel the easiest to those who need to find out.

