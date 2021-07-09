San Diego, CA

Visiting San Diego? Then check out SeaWorld.

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld in San Diego, California is operating after a year of COVID that closed many facilities and activities. Just about all of the rides and events were open after spending a day there recently.

Entrance fee

If you plan to go to SeaWorld, you should buy your ticket online before you go. You should save some money off the normal ticket price. Some of the prices of the ticket may change so the price you see may differ.

Weekday General Admission $95.99 at the gate $57.90 online

2021 FunCard Promo $99.99 at the gate or $78.99 online

Buy one and Get One Day Free $145.98 at the gate or $92.98 online

Single Day Ticket $95.99 at the gate (10+ older) or $73.99 online

Single Day Ticket $95.99 at the gate (3-9 years old) or $63.99 online

Dine and Drink Bundle (SeaWorld entrance and six food items at a restaurant) $135.98 at the gate or $93.99 online

SeaWorld foodPhoto by writer

Food lines can be long so plan your time to eat accordingly.

Guests can bring a bag and your bag may be subject to search.

SeaWorld Parking

General Parking $25.00 at the gate or $22.99 online

Up Close Parking (parking is closer to the park entrance) $35.00 at the gate or $31.99 online

As you see, buying your tickets online is much cheaper than buying them at SeaWorld.

Several hotel and theme park options are available online on the SeaWorld website.

Attraction map

Once you arrive at SeaWorld, the park map is digital. You can scan the map from your phone camera to get a view of the area. It is a little harder to see the area since it is compressed into the tiny area of your phone than holding the park map.

Veterans and Active Duty

Members of the military and Veterans can gain free access to the park along with three guests until December 31, 2021.

SeaWorld Events

The park has several rides for your enjoyment. The different rides and roller coasters are aimed from toddler to adult.

You can see animal exhibits during various exhibits. SeaWorld has whales, dolphins, sharks, walruses, turtles, and other sea animals. Some exhibits allow you to touch the animal under the guidance of one of the workers at SeaWorld.

Watching a live show

If you plan to watch a live animal show, take note of where you sit. Some areas are marked as splash zones. If you don’t mind getting wet, then that’s fine. But you may be soaked for several hours.

A few locations at Sea World have walk-in dryers that you need to pay for or you could bring a rain jacket or change of clothes.

Special events

SeaWorld Electric Ocean

Enjoy dancing, a DJ, and fireworks with a Cirque Neon World show. Various ticket prices are available on the website.

SeaWorld hours

The hours may change but currently, they are as follows.

Sunday to Thursday 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday to Saturday 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Directions to SeaWorld

500 Sea World Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

SeaWorld is accessible from several hotels and is reached by Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley, and buses. The park can be also reached by car from I-8 or I-5.

This video from SeaWorld provides a good overview of the park.

SeaWorld is a good theme park where you can spend time to see the animals and get on a few rides. The lines were not long like at other major theme parks but this could change over time.

If you plan to go, it’s encouraged to buy your tickets online so you can save a little bit of money.



