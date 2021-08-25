Saint Louis, MO

Find halal restaurants in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers various foods from all around the globe. You may find Muslim communities that serve their signature dishes at their restaurants. If you are interested enough to taste their foods, here is the list of halal restaurants you can visit.

1. Sameem Afghan Restaurant and Catering

This restaurant is located at 4341 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. They serve Mix Grill Kabobs, Sambosas, Curry Chicken, Chicken Karahi, Pakowra, and many more menus as their signature dishes. However, you may also try Afghan’s appetizers that include Fresh Hummus, Halal Chicken Strips, Traditional Bollani, and Pashtoon Salad. If you are interested enough to taste their delicacies, you may take a look at their menus first by clicking this link to go straight to their website.

2. Medina Mediterranean Grill

This restaurant is located at 1327 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103. They offer several menus that you may want to try, such as Original Palestine wraps, Classic Falafel, and Shawarma Salad as their favorite menus. They also serve rice bowls (seasoned Basmati rice) that include Medina Bowl, Damascus Bowl, Vilia Bowl, Veggie Bowl, Co’rdoba Bowl, and Falafel Bowl. If you are willing to visit their restaurant, they provide gluten-free menus as well. For further information and to see the whole menus, you can directly go to their website by clicking this link.

3. Balkan Treat Box

Balkan Treat Box is located at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO 63119. They serve several foods and drinks with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menus. you can order the veggies menus, such as Pide, Döner, Pljeskavica, Patlidžan, Sopska Salad, and Sutlija. They are also available for Turkish drinks, that feature Tangerine and Wild Strawberry San Pellegrino Essenza and many more. For those of you who want to try their foods, kindly specify when you are ordering to choose your preferences. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit their website by clicking this link.

