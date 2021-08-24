Ferguson, MO

Must-visit Italian restaurants around Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO – Are you looking for an Italian restaurant to visit? Do not worry, because if you are in Ferguson, you may find several Italian restaurants that worth-to-visit. You may also try their delicacies that may fill your hungry tummies. Here is the list of Italian restaurants that you can visit.

1. Vincenzo’s

Vincenzo’s is located at 242 South Florissant Road, St. Louis, MO 63135. They serve Italian delicacies in a friendly and casual setting. They are known for being one of the favorite restaurants in North St. Louis County that provide seafood, chicken, and steak. Do not forget to try their Grilled Pork Chops, Veal Parmesan, and Veal Marsala as their signature dinner menus. For their lunch menus, they offer different delicacies from Tuesday to Friday and you have chances to taste their salads, soups, and pasta for lunch. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit their website at this link.

2. Faraci Pizza

This restaurant is located at 15430 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO 63011. Faraci Pizza serves several Italian delicacies that may be familiar for everyone, such as pasta, sandwiches, salads, and pizza. They serve vegetable pizzas, such as tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and so on. You may also try their Pepperoni, Hamburger, and Jalapeno pizza with additional toppings that they offer. For side orders, they are available with Chicken Tenders, Toasted Ravioli, Fried Mushrooms, Cheese Garlic Bread, and Garlic Bread. Kindly visit their website to see the whole menus by clicking this link.

3. Breakaway Café

You may visit this restaurant at 8418 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO 63121. They offer Special Pizza that contains pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and onions. You may also try other pizza variants from Breakaway Café that suit your preferences. Besides, they serve several menus other than pizza, such as pasta, sandwiches, and soups. If you are interested enough to visit this restaurant, you may check their whole menus at their website at this link.

