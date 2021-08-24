Visit these restaurants to try their burgers in Saint Peters

Chad Montano/Unsplash

SAINT PETERS, MO – St. Peters offers a variety of food from western to eastern cuisines. Some restaurants serve their signature dishes that everyone has to try. If you are looking for burgers that may suit your preference and appetite your hungry tummies, you may try these restaurants.

1. Applebee’s Grill + Bar

This restaurant is located at 6170 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63304. They are open every day and start from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the latest. They serve Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Classic Cheeseburger, Whisky Bacon Burger, Quesadilla Burger, and Classic Burger. You can also customize your burgers and they will give you how many calories from each burger. They offer other menus as well that you can order based on your preferences. They are available for delivery, online orders, and dine-in. Kindly visit their website to get to know more about this restaurant at this link.

2. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

You may visit this restaurant at 1365 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. For their burger menus, you may try Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese, Bacon and Cheese Double Steakburger, Double Steakburger California Style, Single Steakburger, and Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich. They serve favorite bites as well, such as Cheese Curds, Cheese Fries, and many more. Should you have any inquiries, you can visit their website through this link.

3. Parrot’s Bar and Grill

Parrot’s Bar and Grill is located at 2951 North St. Peters Pkwy, St. Peters, MO 63376. They offer 100% Beef ½ lb Char-broiled Burger that contains a toasted Kaiser bun, vegetables, and some sauces that you can choose. You can also try their other menus that suit your preferences, such as pizza, sandwich, or salad. Parrot’s Bar and Grill is also going to conduct several events at their restaurant for your companion when you are in their restaurant. For any inquiries, you can contact them by phone at 636-477-6800.

