Sandie Clarke/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several communities with some programs for St. Louisans. Their mission is to help those in need or simply as a companion while staying at home. One of them is Forest Park that creates an initiative for everyone.

Amidst this hard time, Forest Park conducts an initiative, namely # AtHomeWithForestPark to bring the park’s beauty for everyone at home. They share flowers’ bloom, a series to ask their horticulturist, and videos of how-to-gardening tips. Roman Fox, Forest Park horticulture superintendent, stated that he does enjoy the process for this initiative and he senses an accomplishment during Forest Park’s initiative that is going on.

On the other hand, you may see other efforts from St. Louis communities in this pandemic. EarthDance Organic Farms is creating a mural in a container with the message, “Grow Through What You Go Through.” Molly Rockamann, a founding director of EarthDance Organic Farms, pours his mind to the mural to increase the interest in gardening as a silver lining to this current situation.

Rockamaan believed that everyone may be helpless and at the same time they are getting back to the basic instinct, such as want to grow food, to reconnect to everyone. It is not a mere pandemic-related panic, she added.

Through her program, Rockamann invites everyone to grow healthy food and hopes to enjoy and spend their time in the dirt. It turns out that humans may want to do gardening because it puts them in contact with nature. However, research on mycobacterium shows that mice can increase the levels of serotonin and decrease the level of anxiety – it may be the reason why everyone feels joy after planting, weeding, and watering.

Everyone is trying to adjust themselves to this pandemic. It can be seen from several programs that aim to create everyone feels enjoy and less stressed when they are staying at home. St. Louisans helps others St. Louisans in order to get a better circumstance in their neighborhood.

