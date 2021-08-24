Must-try three vegan brunch restaurants in St. Louis

Brooke Lark/Unsplash

ST LOUIS, MO – As a big city, St. Louis offers you many places to spend your weekend. You may visit these recommended vegan restaurants for brunch to make your body stays healthy. Well, these are the three best vegan restaurants for brunch in St. Louis.

1. Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant

Located at 3177 S Grand Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63118, treehouse vegetarian restaurant serves many vegan menus for brunch and breakfast. One of the best menus that you have to try is krab rangoons. The price is good as well as their food quality.

Established in 2013, you may visit them on Wednesday to Thursday from 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Friday from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dinner from 4.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dinner from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

2. Lulu's Local Eatery

Open on Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., lulus’ local eatery serves many vegan menus like buffalo cauliflower, sweet potato falafel, black bean burger, cauliflower wrap, kale salad, spring bowl, pancakes, winter quinoa bowl, Buddha bowl, and more. They offer fresh eats with local and organic ingredients.

Visit them at 3201 S Grand Saint Louis, MO 63118, or grab the menus for online orders or takeaway options.

3. Living Room Coffee & Kitchen

Offering breakfast and lunch all day, Living Room Coffee & Kitchen serves really fast food. They offer many breakfast and lunch menus like breakfast plate two soft eggs, toast, bacon, fruit, salad, arugula pesto sandwich (vegetarian), smoked egg sandwich, and many more. They also serve coffee & tea which offers espresso, cocktails, and other drinks.

Visit them at 2808 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143, open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. special for Sunday they are open at 8 a.m.

