Recommended BBQ Restaurants in Wentzville, MO

WENTZVILLE, MO - Most Americans love BBQ meats. There are mostly favorite BBQ restaurants in most cities in the country. We wrapped up three must-try BBQ restaurants in Wentzville, MO.

BBQ Shack prides to serve up the best roadside BBQ. From the fries to slabs, everything is made homemade to elevate the BBQ experience. This restaurant has an outside patio that gave a warm ambiance and good service from the staff.

Located at 100 Ash St, Wentzville, Dukes BBQ Shack opens on Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This restaurant serves a great South Style BBQ pork, beef, ribs, turkey, chicken, and sausage. The side dishes are freshly homemade. In a warm, family atmosphere, Bandana's BBQ has an exceptionally fast service. You may smell smoke from the restaurant since their real wood pit smokers operate 24 hours a day.

Bandana’s BBQ opens every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can visit and enjoy their food at 1 Ruggeri Drive, Wentzville.

Their ribs and burnt ends will make your mouth melt. Besides the ribs and burnt ends, Old Town Smokehouse also serves chicken, sandwiches, turkey, pork, and grilled shrimp for the pescetarian folks. They also sell alcoholic drinks such as whiskey, rum, and cocktails.

Visit Old Town Smokehouse at 2 E Main St, Wentzville. Their staff is ready to serve you delicious BBQ meals on Wednesday & Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

