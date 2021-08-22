Three recommended family-friendly restaurants in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, MO - Family dinners often take place in restaurants. It is more convenient and easy because the household does not have to cook a lot of food. Here, we recommended three family-friendly restaurants in Belleville that you must try.

This restaurant serves BBQ meats from their own butcher shop. They have BBQ pork, ribs, hickory, turkey, and chicken wings on the menu. Besides that, they also have sandwiches and several shareable dishes that you can eat together with your family. There are also craft beers to match your meals.

Visit Craft BBQ at 20 South Belt, West Belleville. They open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can order take-out by calling (618) 257-9000.

With family recipes and fresh ingredients, this Italian restaurant makes delicious authentic Italian food. You can customize your own pizza by choosing the options for the crusts, sauce, and toppings to match your taste preference.

Their staff is ready to serve your family meals on Tuesday to Thursday, and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Papa Vitos located at 318 E Washington St, Belleville.

Hicks Bar-B-Que Co. smokes its BBQ meats for around 12 to 14 hours, with applewood smoked BBQ that makes the meats fresh and tasty. The locally-owned restaurant also won several awards for its BBQ dishes. They have a spacious dining room and several dining tables on their patio that will accommodate your family as well. If you are about to have a family party, they also provide a catering service.

Located at 609 S Illinois St, Belleville, Hicks Bar-B-Que opens on Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

