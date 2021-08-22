Must-visit pet-friendly hotels in Clayton

CLAYTON, MO – St. Louis County has several theme hotels that may suit your convenience. If you are having a business trip or simply wants to take a short getaway with your pets as your companion, there are some hotels that you can pay attention to. Here is the list of recommendations for pet-friendly hotels in Clayton.

1. Clayton Plaza Hotel

This hotel is located at 7750 Carondelet Ave, Clayton, St. Louis, MO 63105. This hotel is 4-star rated on TripAdvisor. You can enjoy several public spheres along with your pets. They serve a pool, game room, fitness center, and little park to take your pets a little walk. Clayton Plaza Hotel is a 3-star hotel and is located in the center of St. Louis, where it is suitable for anyone who wants to take a short break after a tiring week. Should you have any inquiries, you may click on their website to see their packages, promotions, and services at this link or you can contact them at 314-726-5400.

2. Le Meridien

Le Meridien is located at 7730 Bonhomme Ave, Clayton, St. Louis, MO 63105. They serve several services that everyone can enjoy, that include an outdoor pool, bar and lounge, a fitness center, and also a pet-friendly hotel. Le Meridien is also located in the business district of Clayton, where you can bring your pets to sightsee the surroundings. Furthermore, you can also take a walk with your pets in this 3-star hotel. Le Meridien is 4,5-star rated on TripAdvisor. Should you have any inquiries regarding room reservation or their services, kindly check their website through this link or contact them at 314-863-0400.

