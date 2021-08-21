Places to go in Belleville, IL

ST. LOUIS, MO - Belleville is a city in St. Clair County, IL. Derived from the French word “belle ville” which means the beautiful city, this city has several beautiful spots. We recommended these three places to go in Belleville.

- Eckert's Belleville Farm

Eckert’s Belleville Farm is a family-owned farm that includes a restaurant and big store that sells its own products. You can also pick your own fruits and veggies on the farm with various crops, such as blackberries and peaches in summer.

Pick your own fruit on this farm that is located at 951 S Green Mount Rd, Belleville. This farm opens every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can check or book the field pass tickets at https://www.eckerts.com/illinois-tickets#id=field-access-pass-belleville-farm.

- National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows is the largest outdoor Marian shrine in the country, which stands on 200 acres of land. Besides the shrine, this site also includes a gift shop, guesthouse, and banquet center on the grounds. You can also join the celebration of Mass that is held two times daily at the Our Lady of the Snows Church.

Plan your visit to this religious site at 442 S. DeMazenod Dr., Belleville. This site opens every day from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

- Braeutigam Orchards

This family-owned farm was established in 1935 by Rollin Brautigam by growing peaches. After almost a century of operating, this farm has several crops besides peaches, such as apples, pumpkins, squash, and gourds. This farm also provides school field trips and organizes birthday parties. There is also a bakery that operated on this farm.

Visit Breautigam Orchards at 2795 Turkey Hill Lane, Belleville. For further information about the farm and the crops, you can check their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/braeutigamorchards/.

