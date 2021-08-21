Things you should do in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - East St. Louis is a city in St. Clair County, IL. Gateway Arch can be seen from this city across the Mississippi River. If you want to visit this beautiful city, we recommended these three things to do in East St. Louis.

-Malcolm W Martin Memorial Park

You can see the Gateway Arch clearly from this memorial park because this park is located on the Mississippi riverfront. This park includes the Gateway Geyser, the tallest water fountain in the country. You can see the beautiful view of the Mississippi River alongside St. Louis city from the park’s Mississippi River Overlook.

Visit Malcolm W Martin Memorial Park at 185 W Trendley Ave, East Saint Louis. This park opens every day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. However, the Gateway Geyser does not operate from September to May due to the weather.

-DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is located near the Malcolm W Martin Memorial Park, just along the Mississippi River. This place includes the loosest slots in the STL area. This place has a nonsmoking building that creates a breathable atmosphere. Besides slots and tables to play, this place also serves dining options such as a sports bar, a steakhouse, a casual buffet, and a quick-serve deli. There is also a hotel with St. Louis Skyline views.

Located at 200 South Front Street, East Saint Louis, this casino opens every day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. On Thursday and Friday, this place closed at 5:00 a.m.

-Rusty Wallace Driving Experience

You can get the experience of the NASCAR driver in this place. Rusty Wallace Driving Experience offers you to get behind the wheel and drive one of NASCAR’s Premiere Tracks. The driving experience costs started from $149 after discounts.

Rusty Wallace Driving Experience is located at World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison. You can check the updated price and bookings on https://racewithrusty.com/project/world-wide-technology-raceway-deal60/.

