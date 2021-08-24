Where to find seafood restaurants in St. Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO – Finding places to eat some kinds of seafood is always hard for people. In St. Charles, you can find many seafood restaurants. Here, we have listed three recommended seafood restaurants around St. Charles.

1. Krab Kingz – St Charles

Located at 1934 Zumbehl Rd St. Peters, MO 63303, krab kingz serves various menu features Shrimp and Fry, Sausage, Crab Clusters, lobster, and more. They offer various menus as well as various prices which start from $7,99. You can also add corn, sausage, egg, potatoes, or butter.

Visit them on Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11.30 a.m.to 7 p.m.

They offer to dine in, delivery, and take away.

2. La Juicy Seafood

Start from $3, la juicy seafood offers the specialties of seafood boil, you can choose the sauce from Garlic Butter, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, or our Juicy special (All three of the sauce mixed). They also serve shrimp, tilapia, catfish, oyster, calamari, crawfish, clams, black mussel, and more. Besides offering kinds of seafood, they offer pasta, salad, sandwich, desserts, soup, beverages, and appetizers.

Go visit 373 Winding Woods Dr. O'Fallon, MO 63366 to taste seafood using bibs and gloves. They are open every day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and for Friday to Saturday, they are close at 11 p.m.

3. Pearl’s Oyster Bar

Open on Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., pearl's oyster bar offers shrimp, gumbo, crab, and etouffee. Other than that, they offer sandwiches, soup & salad, as well as cocktails, beers, and wine starting from $4

Visit them at 1 Ameristar Blvd Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St Charles St. Charles, MO 63301

