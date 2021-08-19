Where to have a series of delightful donuts in St. Charles

SAINT CHARLES, MO - Every day is a good day to have some donuts, the sweet delicacy of combinations in between a soft dough filled with a delightful cream and topped off with the sweetness of cream cheese, or strawberry jam to complete the richness by its sour-y flavor.

Yum! Do you now crave a donut? No worries needed, Saint Charles has a lot of donut shops for you to visit. Here we listed three of them.

The Donut Experiment St Charles

Located on 416 S 5th St, St Charles, MO 63301, this shop offers different kinds of donuts. You could have the Mix It Up on the menu, where they will pick the donuts for you which come in a dozen and half a dozen assortment, or you could also build your donut by choosing your own base, icing, and toppings.

Besides visiting on the spot, you could also order their donuts online through: https://www.thedonutexperiment.com/order-online/.

Donut-King

Ranging from Buttermilk Donut, Sugar Raised Donut to Chocolate Glazed Donut. You shouldn't miss their signature French Krueller Donut which is a light, airy and eggy French-style donut, you could also choose do you want to have classically glazed, chocolate, or vanilla flavor.

Visit them at 658 1st Capitol Dr, St Charles, MO 63301

Mario's Donuts and Cafe

Located on 2786 Muegge Rd, St Peters, MO 63303, besides providing different kinds of donuts to suit your favor, the Mario's Donuts and Cafe also offers other menus if you want to have some savory meals before having their donuts as the dessert.

