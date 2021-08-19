ST. LOUIS, MO- Originated out of a mistake Johnny Hoofman, a St. Louis Pastries Bakery, made, approximated taking time in the late of 1942 or the early of 1943, The Gooey Butter Cake was first founded.

After working all Saturday through many trials and errors, Hoffman along with his Father finally found the right recipe for this cake. But you, on the other hand, don't have to go through the suffers Hoffman experienced to have a delightful Gooey Butter Cake in your home because here we provide a recipe to make one.

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup butter (NOT MARGARINE!)

18 ounces yellow cake mix (one box)

3 eggs

1(8 ounces) package cream cheese (cut into quarters)

1⁄2 teaspoon almond extract or 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

How to make (for a 9x13 rectangular cake pan):

Preheat oven to 350 Lightly grease the pan Melt the butter Move the cake mix into a large bowl Mix the melted butter with one egg and pour it into the cake mix Flatten your mixture into the pan, make sure the pan has a balanced amount of mixture on every side Mix cream cheese, almond or vanilla extract, powder sugar, and the rest of the two eggs in a bowl Beat for three minutes, make sure there are no more lumps Pour evenly over the top of the cake mixture in the pan Bake at 350 for 30-45 minutes (Cooking time is estimated, check on it regularly) Make sure the cake is completely cooled before you cut it Top it off with powder sugars

As a note, it's suggested to use a one deep 9x13 cake pan for this recipe as the cake rises when it's cooking, although you could also use an oven-safe disposable coffee cake pan from the grocery store as an alternative.

