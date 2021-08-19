Saint Louis community stories: pouring the arts all the way from India to St. Louis

shreyash/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has diverse cultures from its residents, where you may witness the distinction among them but still, feel the togetherness. Meet Mee Jey, an immigrant from India that resides in St. Louis and is succeeded tell a community story through her art.

During this pandemic, her workplace has closed and it affected her visa status, where her visa only allows her to work in her field and she needs to go back to India to apply for a different visa. Another obstacle comes to the surface because she does not know if India opens its border for everyone coming abroad to their state.

Before she and her husband moved to St. Louis in 2013, they began to travel across India and work on art projects with some people in communities. They were staying in a host and would work on some projects for free. They created the artwork together with the bystander.

Afterward, they began to create an Artologue, where they wrote regarding their experiences, documented the dialogue of their arts, and connected the art, artist, and audience in a website. It caught the attention of a professor at Washington University to apply to their college and kindly invite her, her family, and her art artwork to St. Louis.

Later on, she was awarded the McDonnell International Scholars Academic Scholarship for her degree and she stated that St. Louis has welcomed their family as part of the community and helped them to feel at home although they are abroad.

She started to exhibit her art during this pandemic, where she used every equipment she could find and created into the art. “When you have no option, do your best to make do with whatever is there,” Jey added. Some of her arts entitled “Aliens”, that they made from donated fabric scraps to create sculptures. She got inspiration from her experience as part of the immigrant that lives there.

Every art that she makes is emphasizing her art with a symbol from her family can do right now. She mentioned that, “…can you look into yourself and connect with all the things you were not thinking about when you had the outside world?” and it may be a challenge for all of St. Louisans during this hard time situation.

