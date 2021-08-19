Build the strength and skills through Fall Sports Camp in Saint Louis

Braden Collum/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the cities that will be going to hold some events this Fall. You may choose the events that suit your preferences because by joining some events, it is simply may recharge the energy or spend your time with various activities. One of them is Fall Sports Camp as an option that you may choose for your Fall experience in St. Louis.

Fall Sports Camp is going to conduct at Mercy Sports Performance Powered by EXOS, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. You may register yourself for this event on Saturday, October 16 at 9 a.m., Sunday, October 17 at 1 p.m., or both days. This event aims for every athlete at the ages of 10 or above to gain the edge for their competition.

Their camp series is focusing on acceleration, speed and power, and change of direction for the improvement of their skills. You may experience Performance Testing on both days. If you are interested enough to join this event, there will be two options that you can take.

1. You may choose to purchase the tickets for the full series from October 16 to 17 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

2. You may purchase your tickets for half series for one day ticket and you are allowed to attend one of the series of your choice.

The ticket range is $50-$90 and you can place your seat for this event through this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-sports-camp-tickets-160047708003?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. Should you have any inquiries or need further information regarding this event, you may visit the organizer’s website by clicking this link.

