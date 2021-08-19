Experience live music and tap dance for your Fall journey in Kirkwood

Kyle Head/Unsplash

KIRKWOOD, MO – St. Louis has some communities that are going to conduct several events until the end of this year. One of them is STL Rhythm Collaborative, where they will conduct In Due Time: A Live Music and Tap Dance Tribute to the Dave Brubeck Quartet in October in Kirkwood. If you are going to spend your weekend in Kirkwood at the beginning of October, you may join this event to create your Fall journey.

In Due Time: A Live Music and Tap Dance to the Dave Brubeck Quartet will take place at Robert G. Reim Theater, 111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, on Saturday, October 2 from 2.30 p.m. until 4 p.m. In this event, you will witness live performances of moSTLy TAP and moSTLY jazz as the local professional artists to guide participants to follow their steps as they venture through uncommon time and bright tempos.

During this event, STL Rhythm is collaborated with several international choreographers, such as Anthony J. Russo, Christian Frommelt, Maria Majors, Tommy Wasiuta, and Megan Mayer. Furthermore, you may create a good memory by joining this event, where they serve a combination of live music and tap dance through a collaboration with several artists in this field.

They will open the gate from 1.45 p.m. and every participant has a chance to come to the pre-show performance to see moSTLy TAP Pre-Professional Student Program dancers. You may join the question and answer (Q&A) session for 20 minutes after the performances.

The ticket costs $25 with a refund policy and you may purchase the ticket through this link. Should you have any inquiries, you may contact the organizer at this link.

