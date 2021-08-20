Must-go furniture stores in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – Furniture is an important thing to support human lives. Tables, cupboards, chairs, sofas, and many kinds of furniture are usually made from wood. Therefore, finding your best furniture stores to make your home comfortable is a must. Here, we listed three recommended furniture shops in Kirkwood.

1. RF Home Co by Rescued Furnishings

Located at 11022 Manchester Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122, Rescued Finishing Home Co serves you Painting, Design & carpentry services specializing in kitchen cabinets, built-ins, modifications, moldings, & custom builds. They also offer custom vintage and antique furniture pieces. In addition, this furniture shop provides DIY classes and workshops; you can also rent their DIY room.

Visit them every day from 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday at 4 p.m.

2. Bassett Furniture

Bassett furniture is a modern twist on traditional style for the home. They offer free design service if you want custom furniture. In the store, they provide design studios, home accessories, custom windows, or in-home designs. They are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sunday they are open at 12 a.m. to 11.59 p.m.

This furniture shop serves the highest standards of materials and quality.

Go visit them at 111 Highlands Blvd Dr. Manchester, MO 63011

3. Home Xpressions Furniture

Since 2019, Home Xpressions Furniture serves low prices furniture and matrasses with top-notch quality. They have authorized dealers of such brands as Ashley Furniture, Catnapper Collections, Coaster, Crown Mark, and more. Don’t worry, they will guide you to select new furniture with any budget.

This family-owned shop is located at 9901 Watson Rd Saint Louis, MO 63126.

Go visit them on Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

