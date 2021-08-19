Top 3 Chinese Restaurants in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – Chinese cuisines have become popular dishes worldwide. Serving rice, soy sauce, noodles, tea, and more cuisines, you can easily find these foods in Kirkwood. Then, we’ve listed three top must-go Chinese restaurants in Kirkwood.

1. Panda Chinese Restaurant

Offering a convenient location and affordable prices, panda chinese restaurant serves authentic Chinese & Asian cuisine as well as delicious tasting St Paul sandwiches in St Louis, MO. They offer high-quality fresh ingredients and variety in taste as well as their menus. They offer many Chinese cuisines like fried rice, soup, sandwiches, lo mein, mai fun, pad thai, and more. In addition, there is an option for a special diet or vegan menu.

The menus are available for dine-in and take-away.

Visit them at 487 S Kirkwood Rd Saint Louis, MO 63122

2. Sesame Chinese Restaurant

Having quick service, sesame chinese restaurant offers authentic Chinese cuisines. They offer crab Rangoon, sesame chicken, pot sticker, Mongolian beef, hot braised chicken, sesame beef, empress chicken, orange chicken, and house special beef menu. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Friday to Saturday they close at 11 p.m.

This restaurant is located at 10500 Watson Rd Saint Louis, MO 63127

3. China Bistro

Serving Chinese cuisine, china bistro is located at 14246 Manchester Rd Pan-Asia Manchester, MO 63011. They offer Asian cuisines as well as Chinese cuisines which have a vegetarian option. You have to try their favorite menu like bbq pork, Singapore noodles, pork fried rice, or dan dan noodles.

This restaurant is open every day from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. they are available for dine-in and takeaway options.

