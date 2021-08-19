Music at the intersection is coming to St. Louis in September

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Music at the intersection is coming to St. Louis on September 10 to September 12. With three days of the music festival, this music celebration invites more than 60 national, regional, and local bands of all genres.

Music at the intersection holds the event to celebrate St. Louis’ musical heritage. This festival takes place at 3526 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103.

They divide this festival into six venues; those are at the Grand Center Arts District, including the Fabulous Fox Theatre, The Big Top, The Sheldon Concert Hall, The Grandel Theatre, Jazz St. Louis, and The Open Air VIP Tent at The Dark Room.

There are a lot of music genres like jazz to blues, rocks, and soul to hip hop. The first day of the festival schedule on September 10 will start at 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The second day is held on September 11 which starts at 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the last day of the event is September 12 which starts from 12 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The prices of the tickets are categorized into single passes or all-weekend. The single pass on Friday is $55 and for VIP $90. Saturday or Sunday passes are $70 and for VIP $120. VIP tickets cover premium seating at the fabulous fox, free parking, and VIP bar service.

For those who aren’t in St. Louis can join this event virtually for all 10 shows which only have to pay $25 for weekend live stream tickets.

All tickets can be purchased directly at www.MetroTix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111.

Go check their official website to know more information about the event: https://musicattheintersection.org/

