Chesterfield, MO

Three Must-visit outdoor dining spots in Chesterfield

Tom Foden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coScg_0bW658Bc00

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Chesterfield offers you many restaurants which serve different cuisines, settings, and locations. When it comes to top outdoor dining spots, you will find it’s hard to choose. Don’t worry, we’ve listed the three top outdoor dining spots in Chesterfield for you.

1. Edgewill Restaurant & Winery

Established in 2011, edgewill restaurant & winery offers inventive American cuisine, domestic and international wine, steakhouses, and seafood. They serve lunch menu, dinner menu, dessert menu, and drink lists menu at affordable prices. They provide a fun atmosphere in chesterfield as the location because it is the gateway to the Missouri wine trail. The prices of the menus are various which start from $5,50.

Open on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Go visit them at 550 Chesterfield Ctr Chesterfield, MO 63017

2. The Crafty Chameleon Bar

Providing bar and pizza, the crafty chameleon bar is known as beers and local beers specialist from surrounding microbreweries since 2013. Besides, they offer many menus as well as pizzas, salads, and wings. The costs of the menus start from $7.

This restaurant is open every day

The bar is open from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday to Friday and Saturday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Visit this outdoor dining spot at 1384 Clarkson Clayton Ctr Ellisville, MO 63011, or go there every Saturday night to enjoy the live music

3. Walnut Grill – Chester

Having four locations near St. Louis, Walnut grill offers an American eatery with outdoor seating, a full bar, holiday catering, corporate catering, and online order options. They have main menus as well as many kinds of starter foods, chicken, soups, wings, salads, bowls, bread, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, and more.

Located at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Rd Chesterfield, MO 63005, this outdoor setting is open every day from 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Get the application to know specialties promo and reward on Google Play and App Store.

