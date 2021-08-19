Where to find bakeries in Clayton

CLAYTON, MO – As a place where bread and cakes are made and sold, bakeries are the favorite place for sugary lovers. Nothing compares to the sensation of the sweetness of pastries, bread, donuts, and cakes when it comes to your mouth. Well, we listed three recommended bakeries to enjoy your sugary foods in Clayton.

1. Colleen’s

Established in 2000, colleen’s is known as their small-batch, made from scratch, mouthwatering cookies and pastries. They offer bakeries and café which serve delicious and enticing menus for breakfast, lunch. Besides, they serve Intelligentsia coffee

Start from $6,95, this bakery is open every day as early as 7 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. Let’s come to 7337 Forsyth Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63105, or you can order it online which is available for carryout and curbside pick up

2. The Cakery

Located at 1420 Tamm Ave Saint Louis, MO 63139, the cakery serves desserts, cupcakes, cakes, and cookies. They also provide custom design cakes for any events as well as for weddings or birthday parties. In addition, this bakery got many awards such as Missouri’s Best Cake Shop from MSN.com.

This women-owned bakery is open from Tuesday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3. Hank's Cheesecakes

Established in October 1987, hank’s cheesecake offers hand-crafted cheesecake by a group of talented people using their original recipes for over the last 28 years. They also serve over 35 different flavors along with sugar-free, gluten-free, and savory appetizer cheesecakes.

Visit them at 1063 S Big Bend Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63117, they are open on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This locally owned business is available for dine-in, delivery, and carry-out.

