WashU Alum: Wall's impacts on the juggling world

ST. LOUIS, MO - Thom Wall is a juggler and also a Washington University in St. Louis alum. He became interested in juggling after reading The Complete Juggler by Dave Finnigan at the library.

He wanted to attend the University of Washington because of the known language courses and its juggling club, The National Prestigious Society of Collegiate Jugglers.

When he arrived at Washington University, the members of the club already graduated. Later he became the president of the club. The club grew and became known for its festival every Fall that attracted people around the world. He also traveled with a WashU officer to perform for high school kids.

He came to Boulder after graduating, worked as a risky youth advisor and at the Pearl Street Mall. Wall has performed on the National Mall for the Smithsonian Institution with operas and ballets alongside the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

After earning the silver medal at the Senior Stage Championships of the International Jugglers Association, Wall got a call from Cirque du Soleil. For five years, he traveled with the circus.

Once he quit, Wall went to Philadelphia, began to play at the Circus Arts School of Philadelphia and the Circadium: Contemporary Circus School with the Royal Caribbean cruise lines. His performance was impacted by historical research since he recreated historical figures.

Wall has written his own book, The Forgotten History of Throwing and Catching, Juggling from Antiquity to the Middle Ages, published by his own Modern Vaudeville Press. Seven books about the circus were published by the press.

The press helped him to get through the pandemic since his performance has been restrained for now. Although Wall preserves historical acts and publications of an understudy art, he refuses to take credit for his effect on the circus world.

