Joan Jett & Cheap Trick are coming to St. Louis this month

ST. LOUIS, MO - Joan Jett, together with Cheap Trick will come to our beloved city on August 28, 2021. The Joan Jett & Cheap Trick concert will take place at The Factory, Chesterfield, MO. Don’t miss the chance to see your favorite musicians perform in St. Louis.

Joan Jett is a musician who is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee along with her band, the Blackhearts. She had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles with the band. She also founded the Blackheart record label in 1980 after she was rejected by 23 record labels.

She played and featured in film, television, and theaters while tours throughout the world, with other rock icons such as The Who, Green Day, and Foo Fighters. Her journey as a musician also adapted into “The Runaway” movie, starring Kristen Stewart as Jett.

Cheap Trick is a Rockford, IL-born band that was established in 1974 and is like Joan Jett, a 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Cheap Trick is one of the most influential and popular bands of any generation. The band has experienced over five decades of a career with over 40 international certificates of gold and platinum, a host of prizes and industry honors, performances on more than 20 soundtracks, and over 20 million record sales.

There are wheelchair-accessible seats on the venue that costs $89.50 to $129.50, depends on the rows.

The general admission costs from $79.50 to $129.50. There is also special table seating that costs $69.50. But, to purchase the table seating tickets, you must book four tickets.

For ticket bookings, visit the Ticket Master link of the concert. You can also check the venue rules at https://www.thefactorystl.com/general-information/venue-rules/.

