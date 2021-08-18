The Milk House: A newly opened cheese and dessert shop in Greenville, IL

GREENVILLE, IL - Greenville has a newly opened cheese and dessert place for all of you sweet lovers!

Located on 601 S Idler Ln, Greenville, IL 62246, The Milk House has just recently opened five weeks ago.

As a part of the Rolling Lawns Farm, The Milk House path of journey has begun for four generations since 1910. Samuel Schomllinger started milking cows on his farm a few miles south of Greenville. He then registered his first animal and became a member of the Holstein-Friesian Association of America in 1920.

The Turley tradition was established when Harry Brown Turley married Samuel's daughter, Vera. From then on, the farm has become known as Harry Turley and Sons. The name Rollong Lawns Farm was inspired by Harry's young son, Neal.

For more than 100 years, Rolling Laws Farm has carried over the legacy of its commitment to uncompromised animal husbandry. They treated their pure-bred Holsteins like family, with bloodlines dating back to the 1800's. These days, you'll find several generations of Holstein cows living out long, healthy lives together on their farm.

Now the Rolling Lawns Farm opens its way to spread more chances for people to try their quality product. They're bringing out the standard of how fresh milk should taste.

Balancing the value and dedication they hold onto in taking the care and well-being of the registered Holstein cow they have, with producing ice cream, cheese, and other desserts processed by healthy, fresh, and local milk, you shouldn't miss.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.